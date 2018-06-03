Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson’s Relationship Heats Up, She’s Caught Undercover At His Atlantic City Show

The 'SNL' star and 'No Tears Left to Cry' singer are heating up social media with their love affair!

The relationship between singer Ariana Grande and comedian Pete Davidson continues to heat up. She was caught undercover during his recent show in Atlantic City, where the Saturday Night Live star opened for comedian Dave Chappelle.

Davidson, 24, opened up for Chappelle at his sold-out show at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa’s Event Center. Grande was seen with the Saturday Night Live comedian prior to his set and later, attempted to sit inconspicuously in the audience with her security team during her beau’s performance. Davidson’s set kicked off the Borgata’s summer-long 15th Birthday Celebration. An insider told Us that the comedian didn’t make any jokes about his new relationship or his recent split from Cazzie David.

Chappelle allegedly has an extremely strict policy regarding cell phone use at his shows and it is mandatory that concertgoers lock their phones in bags ahead of the performances. Comedian Wil Sylvince, who was on stage before the SNL star, was able to snap a pic with the couple. He later shared it on Instagram captioning the pic, “In Atlantic City @petedavidson & I giving a handful of Laugh Beatings before Dave Chappelle went up and destroyed the stage,” he captioned the snap. “Got to meet @arianagrande who cool as frozen mangos!”

Us Weekly confirmed on May 21 that Davidson and the singer were seeing each other. “Ariana and Pete are dating and it’s casual,” a source told Us at the time. “It just started.”

The pair confirmed their relationship on Wednesday, May 30, with a quirky Instagram photo captioned “The chamber of secrets has been opened,” She also shared a photo of him sweetly kissing her on the cheek on Thursday, May 31, and captioned it: “I thought u into my life. Woah! look at my mind.”

Prior to dating Davidson, Grande was in a relationship with rapper Mac Miller. They announced in May that they were going their separate ways after two years of dating. The break-up, however, was met with a lot of firing back from fans. Following online criticism, the “Break Free” singer responded to those commenting on her love life via her Twitter page on May 23, providing an explanation as to why she felt the need to end her “toxic relationship.”

She stated “I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be,” referring to Miller’s recent DUI arrest. “I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety & prayed of this balance for years (and always will of course) but shaming/blaming women for a man’s inability to keep his [expketive] together is a very major problem.”

The couple has been publicly announcing their love for one another on social media since the end of May 2018. Ariana Grande’s new single “No Tears Left to Cry” is out now. Pete Davidson is currently on hiatus from Saturday Night Live.