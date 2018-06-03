Duchess Meghan Is Not Pregnant With Twins Despite Tabloid Report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry rumors haven’t stopped now that the royal couple has been married for about three weeks. Tabloids seem to now be focused on speculating on when the new Duchess of Sussex will get pregnant. One questionable celebrity “news” outlet has gone so far as to declare that Meghan is already pregnant and expecting twins. But celebrity rumor watchdog, Gossip Cop, is on the case and they state that story is just another example of published fake news.

According to Gossip Cop, The National Enquirer published a cover story which features an older photo of the former Suits actress. In the photo, Markle wears a tight white dress and there seems to be a bulge at her midsection which the tabloid highlights with a dotted yellow circle and an arrow. “Meghan & Harry Having Twins!” the headline blares. But the photo is from 2014, Gossip Cop reports.

Also, there’s some evidence that indicates that the picture has been doctored. The same photograph was used in a story from OK! Magazine last October which also claimed that Meghan had a baby belly. But when Gossip Cop looked into it further, they found that there are photos of Markle from the same event where she has a flat stomach.

The article in The National Enquirer alleges that Harry and Meghan are “already telling pals that she’s pregnant — with twins.” Their “source” goes on to say that the Duke and Duchess plan to wait to make the official announcement after the first trimester.

“They won’t announce for some time, or until the end of the first trimester, as is the American custom,” the source continued.

The article also claims that the baby bump was visible during Meghan and Harry’s first appearance as a married couple at a garden party celebrating Prince Charles’ birthday. But no other media outlets reported the same and a glance at the ensemble Meghan wore to the event makes the story seem even more ridiculous.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are going to the Netherlands – find out why… https://t.co/pd7F1PVTbs pic.twitter.com/svQxgx7vDM — HELLO! (@hellomag) May 29, 2018

Gossip Cop says that they spoke to a palace insider about the rumors printed by The Enquirer as fact. They insisted that the story is laughable.

In the interview that followed the announcement of their engagement, both Prince Harry and Meghan confirmed that there were no children in the picture yet. However, they both admitted that they look forward to starting a family…one day.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to honeymoon at Jasper Park Lodge: report https://t.co/5B5NhZmE14 pic.twitter.com/Z84csWCI7q — Edmonton Journal (@edmontonjournal) May 28, 2018

In terms of actual Meghan and Harry news, People Magazine reports that they will next be seen at the annual Trooping the Colour celebration which commemorates Queen Elizabeth’s birthday. The ceremony takes place on June 9.