Weekend Box Office: ‘Solo’ Wins Top Spot But Continues To Drop, ‘Infinity War’ Approaching $2 Billion

Disney is still making a lot of money at the box office, but their latest "Star Wars" release has fizzled.

While Disney is still bringing in a lot of money at the box office, there has to be a bit of concern as to how its latest Lucasfilm release is doing. Solo: A Star Wars Story dropped considerably at the domestic box office in its second weekend and there is now some doubt that it will be able to hit its expected marks. At the same time, Avengers: Infinity War is approaching the $2 billion mark worldwide which would make it the fourth film to reach such a lofty goal.

Solo‘s opening weekend didn’t reach the goals and expectations that many thought it may reach. Now, the second weekend of its release has not only kept a bit of a disappointing trend, but it has dropped even more than anyone may have seen coming.

According to CNN, the second weekend of release for Solo: A Star Wars Story saw a 65 percent drop at the domestic box office. While many films do drop in their second weekend, things look worse for the Lucasfilm release since there was not a lot of competition from past or new releases.

The coming weeks aren’t going to help either as it will face stiff competition from Ocean’s 8, Incredibles 2, and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Universal Studios

As of now, some experts believe that Solo won’t earn more than $450 million during its entire theatrical run, and that would be seen as a crushing defeat. Currently, it has earned $264 million worldwide with $148.8 million of that coming from the United States.

According to Box Office Mojo, Solo barely beat out Deadpool 2 in this week’s top ten and the latter has been out for one week longer. Here are the top ten films at the domestic box office for the weekend of June 1-3, 2018.

1.) Solo: A Star Wars Story – $29.26 million

2.) Deadpool 2 – $23.32 million

3.) Adrift – $11.51 million

4.) Avengers: Infinity War – $10.37 million

5.) Book Club – $6.8 million

6.) Upgrade – $4.458 million

7.) Life of the Party – $3.455 million

8.) Breaking In – $ 2.8million

9.) Action Point – $2.3 million

10.) Overboard – $1.975 million

While Disney may not be taking in record numbers with its latest release from Lucasfilm, it does have other projects to be happy about. On June 15, Pixar’s sequel to Incredibles will hit theaters and Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War is heading toward $650 million in the U.S.

Marvel Studios

There likely won’t be a ton of concern put into the weak box office numbers from Solo: A Star Wars Story as the chapters in the saga are bringing in a lot of money as did Rogue One. With low numbers in its second weekend and stiff competition on the way, it doesn’t appear as if the latest release from Lucasfilm will see things get any better. From this point on, it’s going to be interesting to see which direction Disney goes with its spin-offs.