Watch Cleveland Cavaliers Vs. Golden State Warriors Game 2 Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, 2018 NBA Finals

After a shocking ending in a Game 1 loss, LeBron James and the Cavaliers must win to climb back into the series against the Golden State Warriors.

After a devastating overtime loss in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers are desperate for a win in Sunday’s Game 2. A good showing will help the Cavs climb back into the series and give Cleveland a realistic shot at its second-ever NBA title. A win could help to rebuild their own morale as well, as the game will live stream from the Warriors’ home.

As Washington Post basketball scribe Tim Bontemps described the Game 1 defeat, the Cavaliers “outplayed the Golden State Warriors for 47 minutes 55 seconds — only to have George Hill miss a potential game-winning free throw, J.R. Smith lose track of the score and Golden State take advantage of its second chance by scoring the first nine points of overtime to put the game away.”

James poured in 51 points — the fourth highest single-game output in NBA Finals history, according to NBA.com — but his historic performance was wasted by Hill’s missed free throw and Smith’s brain cramp as he dribbled out the clock in regulation with the game tied. While TV cameras captured Smith telling James, “I thought we were ahead,” the 32-year-old, 15-year veteran later claimed that he did, in fact, know that the game was tied — only to change his story again on Saturday, according to Deadspin.

Cleveland’s J.R. Smith, right, dribbled out the clock at the end of Game 1, even though the game was tied. Thearon W. Henderson / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of the 2018 NBA Finals Game 2, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Opening tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, on Sunday, June 2. In the Eastern Time Zone, the live stream will get underway at 8 p.m.

After a performance that, until the final few seconds of regulation, appeared good enough to win Game 1, at least two factors may be working in Cleveland’s favor as they head into Sunday’s Game 2, according to ESPN.com writer Zach Lowe. The Warriors committed a mere seven turnovers, and that number will likely increase in Game 2.

The NBA record for fewest turnovers in a Finals game is four, and only three teams have ever committed five or fewer in a Finals game, NBA.com records show.

Cleveland can expect to see their three-point shooting percentage improve somewhat as well. The Cavaliers sank only six of 20 three-point attempts in Game 1, which amounts to only 30 percent, per the stats on NBA.com. But the Cavs averaged.372 in three-point percentage during the season, according to Basketball Reference stats. Even one extra made three-pointer would have given Cleveland the game on Thursday.

On the other other hand, Golden State’s Kevin Durant will almost certainly improve over his sluggish eight for 22 shooting performance in Game 1, as reported by the San Francisco Chronicle, causing problems for the Cavaliers’ defense.

Watch a preview of the NBA Finals Game 2 from ESPN in the video below.

To watch a free live stream of the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors NBA Finals Game 2 showdown, log in to ESPN3. ESPN3 is the free, online-only network of the sports media giant ESPN, and the streaming network is free with almost any internet service provider subscription.

There’s another method to watch the second game of the 2018 NBA Finals with a free live stream without a cable subscription. Fans may to sign up for a free trial of one of the “over the top” streaming TV packages, such as Sling TV, or YouTube TV, or DirecTV Now. All of those services require credit card information and will charge subscription fees. But they each offer a seven-day free trial period, and if the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that week-long trial, fans can watch the Cavaliers vs. Warriors Game 2 live stream for free.