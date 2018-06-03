Kelly Ripa Wishes Son Michael A Happy 21st Birthday With Series Of Adorable Photos

It’s hard to believe that Kelly Ripa has a 21-year-old!

Yesterday, the Live With Kelly and Ryan host took to her popular Instagram account to do what she does best — share photos of her beloved children. This time, Ripa paid tribute to her oldest son, Michael Consuelos, on his milestone 21st birthday. Along with a sweet caption, the 47-year-old shared a series of pictures of her son Michael throughout his life.

Many photos show Michael as a young child while more recent photos show Ripa’s son with her good friends Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen. Fans of the talk show host were quick to comment on the mother’s sweet tribute to her son, giving the post over 604,000 views as well as 1,800 plus comments.

A few fans celebrated the occasion by just using celebratory emojis like balloons and confetti while many other of Ripa’s 1.8 million plus followers used their words to wish Michael a happy birthday.

“Happy Birthday to your son!! U have a beautiful family!!! God bless!!!”

“He looks just like your husband. How is it possible you have a 21 year old already,” another wrote.

“I remember when he was born. Happy birthday to Michael! Lovely family pictures @kellyripa. Been a fan from day one on Live,” one more fan gushed.

Ripa’s husband, Riverdale star Mark Consuelos, also shared a tribute to son Michael on his own Instagram page. In his post, Consuelos shared two photos of his son. In the first picture, Michael can be seen standing on a mountain and staring off into the distance. It appears as though Michael had been hiking as he’s sporting a backpack and pair of boots in the image.

The second in the pair of photos shows Michael as a toddler. In the sweet image, he stands with his back to the camera in a little diaper and pair of kiddie flip flops. Like his wife’s post, Consuelos also gained a ton of attention from his sweet tribute to his son with 76,000 likes and over 400 comments.

But the birthday celebrations did not stop there. On her Instagram account, Ripa also wished a Happy Birthday to two of her good friends, Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper. In the post, Ripa shared two photos, one with just herself and Anderson and Andy and another with the two men and her husband, Mark.

“Been lucky to be sandwiched between these two Gemini’s for many years. Happy birthday AC2.”

It seems as though June is already shaping up to be a popular month for celebrity birthdays!