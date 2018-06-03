Nikki Bella Comments On Accusations She And John Cena Broke Up To Boost ‘Total Bellas’ Ratings

Responding to an Instagram follower, Bella denied the allegations, saying that a wedding 'would have done a much better job' than a breakup if she and Cena really wanted to help draw viewers to 'Total Bellas.'

With reports now claiming that WWE “power couple” John Cena and Nikki Bella are back together after a highly publicized breakup, speculation is running rampant that the breakup was a “work,” or wrestling slang for a scripted event. This was something Bella denied in a recent response to a fan on Instagram who accused the pair of breaking up in an attempt to convince TV viewers to tune in to the new season of their E! reality series, Total Bellas.

Ringside News reported on Sunday on the exchange, which started when an Instagram user opined that John Cena and Nikki Bella’s breakup was “too coincidental,” and allegedly a stunt they pulled to help promote the third and latest season of Total Bellas and increase the show’s ratings. Nikki then issued a lengthy response denying the fan’s allegations and stressing that she is “done with the hate.”

“Sad that my break up has to be ‘good’ timing for all of you. I forgot I’m not allowed to just live my life. What blows my mind is that people like you would even think I would do this for ratings or a show, don’t you think a wedding would have done a much better job?? So unreal. Done with the hate. So happy I have a Bella Army on here that is SO loving and supportive!”

Allegations of the John Cena and Nikki Bella breakup being staged for the sake of ratings are nothing new. Last month, a report from Radar Online cited sources familiar with the couple’s situation, claiming that the breakup was a “total sham,” and a product of the “overly scripted” environment of the WWE, which the source alleged helped John and Nikki fake their split to boost Total Bellas Season 3’s ratings. The report further accused the two of faking things since WrestleMania 33 last year, when Cena proposed to Bella in front of a live audience.

Regardless of the accusations of a staged breakup, statistics shared by Forbes earlier this week suggest that Total Bellas‘ third season has gotten off to a slower start than usual. While the first season drew an average of 640,000 viewers and the second an average of 587,750, Season 3 hasn’t brought in the same kind of numbers so far, with the premiere attracting 517,000 viewers, a number that dropped to 505,000 for the second episode. According to Forbes, the figures might be a cause for concern, given how mainstream media has extensively covered John Cena and Nikki Bella’s breakup and their apparel reconciliation.