Nick Jonas Posts Loving Comment On Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram

After being spotted several times together over the last week, does this mean they are officially an item?

They have not officially announced that they are dating, but Nick Jonas’ new comment on one of Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram posts proves that there is at least one thing about the actress that he loves.

The Quantico star posted a photo of herself on Instagram earlier today with two friends, Mubina Rattonsey and Anjula Acharia, eating In-N-Out burgers while wearing Chanel couture. The snapshot captures Chopra mid-laugh, displaying a large and toothy grin.

Among the many positive comments she received was one from the pop singer/actor. “That smile,” Jonas simply stated, following the statement with a red heart emoji.

Once fans found out about this, they flooded Chopra’s post with encouraging words about the stars’ budding relationship.

“It’s confirmed, and I’m more excited than ever, so so so happy for [Nick and Priyanka],” said one commenter.

“You two [are] gonna make beautiful children,” said another person, happy that the two got together.

“Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are a perfect match,” said another enthusiastic fan. “He is very lucky to have her in his life. A classy woman like her is worth the world.”

According to Us Weekly, this is not the first time the celebs made public comments about each other.

On May 30, Jonas posted a photo of himself with DJ Mustard on Instagram, and Chopra posted two emojis in response: a pink heart and fire.

This is the comment Nick Jonas left on Priyanka Chopra’s latest Instagram post. Instagram/priyankachopra

The duo sparked dating rumors after they were seen together at the Beauty and the Beast Live concert at the Hollywood Bowl over Memorial Day Weekend, according to Us Weekly. An onlooker said they walked in together, went to the concessions stand together, and left the performance together, although they did not show any kinds of “obvious PDA.”

The next day, they went to a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball game together. “[They] were talking really closely, and were very smiley, and very happy,” a source told the magazine. “They both just seemed super happy.”

Last Thursday, May 31, Chopra and Jonas dined together at Toca Madera in West Hollywood, according to another article from Us Weekly.

“They were laughing, smiling, and dancing at the table,” said the source, who also noted they “cozied up at a table in the garden patio” where they dined on guacamole, Ceviche Verde, chicken tacos, and Japanese Wagyu beef.

…I’m ready for my close up…???? A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Jun 2, 2018 at 8:56pm PDT

The beautiful 35-year-old actress is 10 years older than the former boy band babe, who is now 25, but that doesn’t seem to matter one bit.

Jonas was previously linked to another older actress, Kate Hudson, who is 13 years his senior.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Chopra was asked if she was in a relationship with Jonas in May 2017 by talk show host Jimmy Kimmel after they arrived at the Met Gala together that year.

“We were both wearing Ralph Lauren, and we decided to go together. It was fun,” Chopra told Kimmel in a nonchalant manner.