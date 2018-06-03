Caitlyn Jenner Skipped Son Brody’s Wedding To Party At HIV/AIDS Benefit

Star parties in Austria while her son is married in Indonesia.

Brody Jenner was, surprisingly, at the alter without much of his family in attendance when he wed fiancée Kaitlynn Carter in Nihi, Sumba Island, a luxurious island resort roughly 250 miles east of Bali, Indonesia.

Reportedly, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and most surprisingly Caitlyn Jenner were not going to the tropical island for Brody’s big day.

Before all of this was realized, Brody had already told People that his half-sisters Kendall and Kylie had been the first to clearly not respond to the invitation.

“My two little sisters, we never even heard from them. They never even RSVP’d I don’t think,” said the star. “We sent them an invite but we just never heard anything back. Well, they’ll be missed. I would have loved to have had them there.”

Page Six confirmed that the wedding was overall meant to be a smaller ordeal, with a reported only seventy guests in attendance, adding that Jenner and Carter’s wedding festivities included “a party in the tropical jungle on the edge of Nihiwatu beach, preceded by a traditional Sumbanese horse race.” Adding that Jenner’s honeymoon suite cost him a reported $6,000 a night.

As for the wedding itself, Page Six‘s report tells us that “they will marry in a ceremony on the cliffs with the ocean backdrop.”

Despite the questions regarding why his family was opting to not acknowledge the wedding, Brody told the publication that he did, in fact, get a response from Caitlyn Jenner but did not elaborate on what the response actually was, however, in a report from Radar, we can now see what Caitlyn’s reason for not attending was.

Nicholas Hunt for Glamour / Getty Images

Caitlyn’s representative told Page Six that she missed her son’s nuptials because “she has previously scheduled work commitments.” However, Radar Online reports that Caitlyn attended the Life Ball Welcome party in Austria on Friday night, a charity event which raises awareness for HIV/AIDS.

The former Olympian chose to attend the annual Life Ball in Vienna, Austria, on Saturday, June 2, a function to support those afflicted with HIV/AIDS as well as promote research and awareness. Although the event was being hosted to support a worthy cause, Caitlyn’s move caused controversy because she opted to attend the gathering in Austria as opposed to her son’s wedding in Indonesia.

Brody and Kaitlynn, who were engaged in 2016, celebrated their marriage with his mother Linda Thompson and brother Brandon Jenner.