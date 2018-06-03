FBI Agent Accidentally Shoots Bystander’s Leg At Bar While Dancing And Doing A Backflip

The FBI agent remains unnamed, but a bystander videotaped the whole incident.

An unidentified FBI agent was reportedly dancing around 12:45 a.m. Saturday at a bar when his gun accidentally discharged and harmed a customer. The incident took place at the Mile High Spirits Distillery and Tasting Bar in Denver, Colorado. The FBI agent was trying to enjoy himself on the dance floor and decided to throw in a backflip to wow the crowd. However, as the agent did his backflip, his loaded gun fell from his waistband onto the floor. As the gun hit the floor, it discharged and a bystander suffered a gunshot wound to their leg, according to Fox News.

A woman named Julia happened to capture the entire incident. She recounted that “Everyone was kind of shocked after it happened because [the agent] kind of put his gun back away and then walked away… No one really knew what was going on.” Meanwhile, the Denver police released a statement, saying that “When the agent retrieved his handgun an unintended discharge occurred, another patron was struck by a bullet in the lower leg.”

The FBI agent in question was interviewed by police and then released to an FBI supervisor. Whether charges will be filed or not will be soon decided by the Denver District Attorney’s Office. Meanwhile, the Denver FBI spokeswoman Amy Sanders would not comment on the case, since there is an ongoing investigation, according to Wood TV.

An FBI agent who was off-duty at a nightclub is under investigation after his gun fell and was accidentally discharged, shooting one person in the leg. pic.twitter.com/0Uqj06MawD — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 3, 2018

The male victim that was accidentally shot in the leg was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Denver police officer Marika Putnam said that she didn’t know if the gun that the FBI agent had was a personal gun, or issued by the government. The ongoing investigation is being conducted by the homicide unit, according to Buzzfeed News.

A recent similar incident took place in Aspen. The Aspen Times reported that in March 2018 Robert Lindgren Jr. accidentally dropped his gun while he was drunk, which discharged. The bullet went through an apartment building’s glass door, with no one injured. Lindgren was put on two years’ probation and apologized in the courts, saying that “I want to apologize to the citizens of Aspen… This was an accident, but it was easily avoidable. I will be forever grateful no one was injured. I hope to learn from my mistake that alcohol and guns don’t mix.” Lindgren was also given a $2,137 restitution fine for the broken door.

It’s unknown whether the FBI agent had alcohol in his system when the incident occurred.