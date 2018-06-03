Lionel Richie Was ‘Livid’ With Scott Disick When He Learned About His Cheating, ‘People’ Reports

“Lionel hasn’t approved of the relationship since the beginning.”

Things in the Sofia Richie/Scott Disick split are looking ugly.

As the Inquisitr reported yesterday, 19-year-old model Sofia Richie called it quits with her 35-year-old boyfriend, Scott Disick, after she found out that he had cheated on her in Miami. While Scott was away, Richie was tipped off that he had cheated on her with a mystery woman.

Additionally, it was reported that Sofia’s father, Lionel Richie, threatened to cut his daughter out of his will if she continued to date Disick following the cheating scandal. But as People reports, Lionel was already livid with Sofia and Scott’s relationship prior to Disick’s alleged cheating.

“Lionel hasn’t approved of the relationship since the beginning,” the source dished before saying that even though he joked about the relationship publicly, he was secretly livid about it.

“Lionel knows Scott’s playboy ways, and he doesn’t want to see his daughter get hurt.”

But unfortunately for Lionel, the source also goes on to tell People that Sofia and Scott have broken up a few times in the past and there is a good chance that the pair could patch things up at some point in the near future.

“They’ve broken up multiple times since they started dating and always ended up back together. No one would be surprised if they’re out again together in a few days or weeks.”

Back in November, the 19-year-old opened up to E! about her dad’s thoughts on her relationship with the much older Disick, saying that her father has been supportive of the couple’s relationship.

“He’s good. He’s been very nice. He’s been very cool. He’s very supportive, whatever that means,” Richie said as her dad jokingly made a gun out of his fingers and pointed it at his head.

Later in the interview, Lionel joked that Sofia tries to keep him out of her business but also said that she can’t really sneak around and keep things from him when she posts everything on her Instagram account.

Sofia’s last Instagram post with Disick came a week ago, with the two snuggled up in the Caribbean waters. Though this was prior to their split, many fans took to the picture to let Richie and Disick know their feelings over the recent news.

While some fans were very sad that the couple decided to call it quits, countless other fans applauded Richie for dumping Scott following his alleged infidelity.

“So sad you guys broke up.”

“Girl you better off that old guy with baggage’s find someone your age who will start fresh with you you are beautiful deserve better,” another fan wrote.

Neither party has publicly commented on their current relationship status.