‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Monday, June 4: Eric’s Words Of Wisdom & Hope’s Plans For Baby Kelly [Video]

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, June, 4 promise that Eric (John McCook) will have some wise words for the couple who are about to become parents, while Hope (Annika Noelle) is planning a surprise. Liam ((Scott Clifton) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will be in the throes of labor. He will be at Steffy’s side as she gives birth to their daughter, and encouraging her every step of the way. However, other people will also have the pair in their thoughts as they prepare to become parents, according to Bold and the Beautiful spoilers.

Eric, who according to Soap Central has seven children, has enough life experience to share with the younger generation. The Bold and the Beautiful promo video shows that Hope (Annika Noelle) also seems to be excited about the baby’s arrival. Little Kelly already has someone in her corner, besides her doting parents.

Eric has been married to four different women and knows a thing or two about leaving the past behind you. He has seen the ups and downs of his children’s marriages and has even lost one child to death. He has experienced the trials and tribulations of life and seems to have settled into enjoying his autumn years in a quiet celebration of love to Quinn (Rena Sofer). Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via She Knows Soaps, indicate that the Forrester patriarch has some words of wisdom for his granddaughter and her ex-husband.

TODAY: Hope and Steffy discuss their past. #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/EGa7Ot5xXF — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 31, 2018

He wants Liam to move past Steffy’s one-night stand with Bill and finally forgive her, now that the baby is about to be born. Eric knows that Liam will only have peace of mind once he finally puts the past behind him with no reservations, according to spoilers. It is also the only way that Liam and Steffy will be able to have an amicable relationship for the sake of young Kelly. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Eric wants them to move forward.

Hope is determined to do something for her fiancé’s new daughter, according to the promo video on She Knows Soaps. She wants to plan a surprise for mom and baby when they come home. Even though Liam will have a child with someone else, Hope bravely chooses to do something sweet for Kelly.

“We will do something really special for Steffy, and her happy, healthy baby Kelly when they come home.”

While Liam and Steffy are in the birthing room, at least a few people have them in their thoughts. Even Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) wants the baby to be healthy, and that says a lot about the woman who told Taylor (Hunter Tylo) that the baby should be Hope’s. Tune in to the Bold and the Beautiful every weekday on CBS. Then check back on Inquisitr for all the latest spoilers, updates and soap opera news.