iPhone SE2: Apple’s Affordable Smartphone Could Be A Pleasant Surprise, After All

Recent leaks about the iPhone SE2 suggest something pleasantly surprising.

Rumors are high that the iPhone SE2 will be launched at the upcoming WWDC 2018, which is set to be held at the San Jose Convention Center in CA from June 4-8, 2018. Just recently, rumors have emerged that the device, which is Apple’s sole entry into the affordable smartphone market, would feature a design that is much better than initially anticipated.

The original iPhone SE featured the internals of the iPhone 6S in the body of the iPhone 5S. That means that Apple was actually able to accomplish the admirable feat of cramming all the internals of the much larger iPhone 6S into the frame of a significantly smaller iPhone 5. While this was admirable, however, it was also disappointing from a design perspective, considering that the iPhone SE entered the market with an already outdated look.

Over the past few months, rumors of the iPhone SE2 began emerging in earnest, with various speculations stating that the device would likely see a release sometime during Apple’s WWDC 2018. Internals-wise, rumors about the iPhone SE2 were as expected, with predictions suggesting that the device would likely have similar internals as either the iPhone 8 or the iPhone 7. Design-wise, however, even avid Apple fans were prepared to be underwhelmed.

Expectations were rather low for the design of the iPhone SE2. Initial renders of the upcoming device from notable concept artists show a device that looks exactly the same as the iPhone SE, which already featured the exact same design as the iPhone 5S, from five years ago.

New iPhone (probably SE2) coming soon – code name: Jaguar

Glass Case, Wireless Charging, In Mass Production already. pic.twitter.com/vhcq71VPxJ — Ben Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) April 21, 2018

Recently, however, leaks about the iPhone SE2 began emerging. Just last week, for example, smartphone leaker Sonny Dickson uploaded a photo of a screen protector on his Twitter account, showing the protectors for the iPhone SE2 and the iPhone X. As could be seen in Dickson’s photo, both devices had notches on them, suggesting that the iPhone SE2 would feature a similar notch on its display as its more expensive sibling.

A notch on the iPhone SE2 means a lot of things. For one, it would mean that Apple is finally taking a step towards evolving one of the oldest designs in its smartphones. The time of 16:9 devices such as the iPhone SE, after all, has long passed with the entry of devices that feature an 18:9 display. This also means that while the iPhone SE2 would have the same frame as its direct predecessor, it would have a considerably larger screen with vastly smaller bezels. Lastly, the addition of a notch takes away the Home button for the device, suggesting that Apple would either adopt Face ID for the iPhone SE2, or place the Touch ID sensor somewhere else.

I still can’t believe, but big case manufacturer “confirmed” that iPhone SE2 will come with that iPhone X style display. pic.twitter.com/fdchDQawC4 — Ben Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) June 1, 2018

This isn’t the first time that a notched iPhone SE2 has made rounds in the smartphone community, either. According to a 9to5Mac report, iPhone case maker Olixar released early renders of the device with its products, and sure enough, the iPhone SE2 was depicted with the iPhone X’s iconic notch. The case maker appears to be confident in its design as well, considering that it is now allowing pre-orders for its iPhone SE2 cases.