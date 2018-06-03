‘Real Houswives’ Wish Andy Cohen Happy 50th Birthday As Cohen Shares Photo Of Toned Body To Celebrate

Andy Cohen, the mastermind behind the Real Housewives franchises, is celebrating his 50th birthday. And he, along with plenty of his housewives pals are celebrating the milestone birthday.

In a post on his own Instagram account yesterday, the Bravo personality celebrated the big five-o by posting a photo of himself walking his dog in West Village, New York. In the snapshot, Cohen is all smiles for the camera as he shows off his incredibly fit body in a vintage blue cut-off t-shirt and short black shorts. His toned arms and insanely fit legs are fully on display in the picture.

To complete the sexy look, Cohen rocks a pair of flip flops and aviator sunglasses. Andy received an overwhelming amount of support on his 50th birthday photo post, with over 282,000 likes as well as 16,000 plus comments. Many fans simply wished Cohen a Happy Birthday while countless other fans chimed in to let Andy know how amazing he looks in the snapshot.

“Happy birthday Andy! Mazel Tov! 50 looks awesome on you.”

“Happy Belated Birthday!! 50 looks good on you!! 50 is the new 30 at least that’s what I keep telling myself lol. Hope you had a blast,” another fan wrote.

“Happy Birthday to the most Beautiful person walking this earth. Love ya,” one more fan gushed.

Allegedly I’m 50 today. ???????????? A post shared by Andy Cohen (@bravoandy) on Jun 2, 2018 at 10:43am PDT

But the tributes to the Bravo star did not stop there. Many of the Real Housewives stars from different franchises took to their own Instagram pages to wish their Bravo “boss” a very happy birthday. Real Housewives of Orange County star, Tamra Judge, celebrated Cohen’s milestone birthday with a shirtless beach photo of Cohen.

“Welcome to Club 50. Happy Birthday Boss you’ve never looked better ???????? #FIFTY&FINE #clubsexy#club50 #birthdaysuit,” she wrote

Her co-star, Vicki Gunvalson also joined in on the celebration, posting two photos of herself with Andy. In the first picture, Gunvalson and Andy pose in front of a step and repeat for Watch What Happens Live. In the second of the two photos, Gunvalson and Cohen are all smiles for a selfie in the WWHL clubhouse.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Kyle Richards, also sent out a heartfelt Instagram post to her boss, with a photo of Cohen looking dapper in a suit and tie.

“Happy birthday @bravoandy!!! Wishing you continued success, good health, love & happiness ❤️????????????#50 #betterthanever,” she wrote.

Ramona Singer, from the Real Housewives of New York City, joined her fellow Bravo stars by sharing a selfie of herself and Andy Cohen in the WWHL clubhouse, telling Andy that she hopes he has a “fantastic” birthday.

Countless other Housewives also took to their respective Instagram pages to send their birthday wishes to Andy, making it a very happy birthday.