Scott Disick Reportedly Not Taking Break Up With Sofia Richie Seriously, ‘Seems Fine’ After Split

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie reportedly split this week, but the reality TV star isn’t too upset by the relationship drama. In fact, sources claim that Disick is just fine after being dumped.

According to a June 2 report by People Magazine, Sofia Richie broke up with Scott Disick this week, and that many of Disick’s “old issues” contributed to the split. Sources tell the magazine that Scott’s drinking was a major factor in Sofia’s decision to end the relationship.

However, Scott Disick isn’t at home crying over the end of the relationship. Sources say that he’s not taking the break up seriously and that he “seems fine” after making headlines for partying and cheating on Sofia Richie.

“When Scott drinks, he is a sloppy mess and fools around. Scott seems fine. He even thinks she might change her mind. He isn’t really taking it seriously.”

News of Scott Disick and Sofia Richie’s split came just one day after Disick was spotted packing on the PDA with a mystery woman at Kanye West’s album listening party in Wyoming on Thursday. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, insiders say that Scott looked to be “wasted” at the party, and was overheard telling the unnamed female that he was single.

However, that doesn’t seem to be the case. Sources tell Hollywood Life that Scott and Sofia will still together during the time he was photographed with the mystery woman, but the relationship was on the rocks, and that seeing the photo of Disick flirty with another woman was the “icing on the cake” for Richie, who then pulled the plug on the romance.

Before the split, it seemed that things were going well for Scott Disick and Sofia Richie. Insiders revealed that they were getting “serious” and that all of Scott’s friends adored Sofia, who had reportedly become a positive influence on him.

“She’s been great for him. She’s made a big impact on his life and hasn’t partied at all since they met. His friends adore her and nobody notices the age difference. She is very mature, she grew up in Hollywood and has always been in older situations. They seem really happy,” a source said of the couple before their split.

Sofia Richie was the first serious girlfriend that Scott Disick had following his split with Kourtney Kardashian. Scott and Kourtney dated for 9 years and share three children together, Mason, Penelope, and Reign. The pair split in 2015 after years of Scott’s reckless, wild partying behavior.