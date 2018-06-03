Ashley Graham Rocks Pink Bikini, Shows Off Her Curves In Trip To Miami Beach

Fans are applauding the model for her "body-positive" photos.

Ashley Graham is sharing with fans not one but two beautiful swimsuit photos for her Instagram followers to gush over.

In the first of the pair of pictures, Graham takes a page out of Kim Kardashian’s book by striking a pose in front of her bathroom mirror while taking a selfie. The model holds up her phone, kicking one leg out and popping out her other hip. The 30-year-old goes for a laid back look, wearing her hair tightly slicked back in a high bun while rocking a bright pink bikini top and sexy black bottoms.

Fans of the model were quick to comment on Ashley’s photo, giving it over 464,000 likes as well as 3,200 plus comments in less than 24 hours of being posted. Many of her followers simply commented with heart emojis while countless other fans used words to thank Ashley for being such a positive role model for curvy women.

“You’re such a great role model give such body positivity.”

“Girl you look amazing! Thank you for helping give all of us thick girls the confidence to embrace our curves and love who we are,” another fan wrote.

Just hours later, Graham shared yet another sexy swimsuit photo, this time in a black one-piece bathing suit. In the snapshot, Graham can be seen walking on a beach as she stares off into the distance. Her long, brunette locks are flowing in the wind while her deep-plunging black swimsuit is clearly the star of the image.

Like her previous bikini-clad photo, Ashley’s second picture also gained a ton of attention from her 6.8 million plus followers with over 239,000 likes as well as 1,100 comments. Again, fans took to the picture to let Ashley know that she is a great role model for thick girls while also letting the 30-year-old know how gorgeous she is.

“I love this, you’re gorgeous and Inspirational.”

“OMG! Ashley I love that picture you are so beautiful with a fantastic body,” another chimed in.

Both of Graham’s most recent photos are promoting her swimsuit collaboration with the company Swimsuits For All. On the website, fans are directed to the page with Ashley’s exclusive collab, where they can shop a wide array of swimsuits from bikinis to one pieces with some suits being solid in color and others with beautiful patterns.

Most of the suits on the site retail between $96-$120 for the set but there is currently a site-wide sale going on for between 35%-60% off all swimsuits plus free shipping on orders over $75.

