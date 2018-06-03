Sofia Richie Reportedly Wants Nothing To Do With Scott Disick After Split

Sofia Richie is reportedly extremely upset by her recent split with Scott Disick. The couple allegedly called it quits this week for many reasons, including Disick’s reported cheating.

According to a June 2 report by Hollywood Life, Sofia Richie is devastated after ending her relationship with Scott Disick. The two had been dating for about a year before news of their break up surfaced online.

Sources tell the outlet that Sofia is beyond angry at Scott for his bad behavior and that she’s embarrassed because he made her look bad. Now, Richie wants absolutely nothing more to do with Disick.

“Sofia is really p—-d at Scott, she thinks he’s made her look like a fool, and she’s super upset and hurt by it. Sofia has told Scott, in no uncertain terms, that she wants nothing to do with him, and that she doesn’t even want to speak to him right now.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Sofia Richie broke things off with Scott Disick after she found out that he cheated on her during a recent trip to Miami. Before that, the couple looked to be on good terms and even celebrated Scott’s 35th birthday in St. Bart’s last week. Sofia had also become close with Disick’s three children, son Mason, 8, daughter Penelope, 5, and son Reign, 3, whose mother is Kourtney Kardashian.

Sofia Richie’s father, music icon Lionel Richie, is allegedly thrilled that the pair has split. Lionel was reportedly so angry when Sofia told him that Scott had cheated on her that he told his daughter he would cut her out of his will if she got back together with him.

“Sofia and Scott split up. He cheated on her in Miami and she found out and told [her father] Lionel. He said he is going to cut her off and write her out of his will if she continues her relationship with Scott as he thinks he’s extremely toxic for her,” an insider told Us Weekly Magazine.

In addition to Scott’s allegedly cheating in Miami, he was also spotted getting flirty with a mystery blonde woman at Kanye West’s album listening party in Wyoming on Thursday. Sources revealed that seeing Scott looking drunk and engaging in PDA with another woman was the “icing on the cake” for Sofia, who officially dumped Scott after seeing the photo.

It seems Scott Disick’s bad behavior may have cost him another relationship. As many fans will remember, Disick’s nine-year relationship with Kourtney Kardashian ended when he refused to quit partying hard and was spotted snuggling up to another woman. Sofia Richie was Disick’s first serious girlfriend since his split with Kardashian.