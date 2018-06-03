Giuliana Rancic, Often Mocked For Her Thin Frame, Makes Her Own ‘Eat A Hamburger’ Joke

The former 'Fashion Police' host schools her critics on her burger consumption.

Giuliana Rancic is no stranger to “eat a burger” jokes. The former E! News host has long dealt with negative comments about her thin body, but now she’s poking fun at her critics and letting them know that her diet is just fine.

Giuliana recently posted a lengthy Instagram story which detailed a busy day in Chicago with her husband, entrepreneur and Apprentice winner Bill Rancic, and their son, Duke. The story kicked off with a short video of Giuliana playfully fighting with her son over the biggest cookie chunk in a pint of Ben and Jerry’s before the clan headed to Millennium Park to get facials at the Hydra Facial truck.

Later in the story, Rancic revealed that she had lunch with her husband and son at Tavern on Rush, which she described as her favorite outdoor lunch spot. The Chicago hotspot is known for its steak, burgers, and seafood.

“Facial, Prosecco and lunch with the fam…my kinda day,” Giuliana captioned a photo taken at the outdoor eatery.

Giuliana then teased her Instagram followers by holding up a huge medium-rare hamburger and zooming it closer to the camera.

“Pretty much one a day,” she wrote of her go-to lunchtime entrée.

This isn’t the first time Rancic, who battled breast cancer in 2011, has made an “eat a burger” joke. In 2015, she was repeatedly criticized for her thin frame while hosting shows during that year’s awards season.

Giuliana told the Today‘ show’s Savannah Guthrie that her weight loss was actually due to her cancer medication.

“I do not have an eating disorder,” Rancic said at the time, according to Us Weekly. “I wanted to be very clear about that. In fact, I eat a lot. People always love to tweet: ‘Eat a burger.’ I eat burgers. It’s not working.”

Giuliana later posted a photo of a juicy burger and a plate of fries and threw shade to her haters with the caption: “Yes, I really did eat it… and finish it.” Rancic added the hashtag #eataburger to her photo.

While Giuliana Rancic clearly likes a good burger, she knows it’s not the healthiest menu option. Instead, Rancic previously revealed she eats pasta “almost every single night.” In an interview with Delish, Rancic revealed that people can’t believe how much bread and pasta she eats.

“But I’ve been eating that way since I was a kid,” Rancic said. “When you think about it, think of the alternative you’d make at home—a burger and fries? A fresh bowl of pasta’s much better for you than that.”