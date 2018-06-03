‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Pre-Order Bonuses Reveals Take Two’s New Marketing Technique

RDR2 is getting a pretty clever marketing strategy.

Recently, the Microsoft store leaked Red Dead Redemption 2‘s pre-order bonus details, though Microsoft has already deleted the posts. Fortunately, sharp-minded RDR2 fans noticed the leaks before Microsoft could take down the posts and took a snapshot of the posts for evidence.

According to Digital Trends, Simo, a member of the Rockstar gaming community, managed to get a copy of Microsoft’s leak. The post mainly revealed the bonuses gamers’ would receive if they pre-ordered Red Dead Redemption 2.

After pre-ordering, gamers will receive some items and cash, namely “The War Horse,” “The Outlaw Survival Kit,” and cash for RDR2 Story Mode, according to Rockstar Intel. Gamers could also get the chance to receive an exclusive RDR2 treasure map for Story Mode if they order on or before July 31, 2018.

There was one other cash bonus on the pre-order details leaked by Microsoft and it had nothing to do with Red Dead Redemption, but another of Take-Two’s biggest games—GTA Online. Gamers who pre-order RDR2 will also get a cash bonus of GTA $500,000 for Grand Theft Auto Online which they can spend immediately after the transaction.

Based on the picture Simo shared of the pre-order leak on resetera.com, the GTA cash bonus can be downloaded from the Microsoft store. All the gamers have to do is search for “$500,000 for Grand Theft Auto Online” after they place their pre-order for Red Dead Redemption 2. It must be noted, however, that the instructions on Simo’s picture were for pre-orders made through the Microsoft Store on the Xbox.

Will Red Dead Redemption 2 have DLC's? Take-Two responds https://t.co/OHpdQ8UHNL pic.twitter.com/AZ9SFK2vA6 — GameSpot (@gamespot) May 31, 2018

The GTA Online cash bonus is the second time Take-Two has tied Rockstar’s two big gaming franchises to each other. The first time was in December 2017 when Rockstar revealed the chance to unlock the RDR double-action revolver in GTA Online. After finding the rare item, gamers could try to complete the Headshot Challenge in Freemode. The prize for winning the challenge was GTA$250,000 and unlocking the double-action revolver in RDR2 when it comes out.

As most fans will probably see, Take-Two’s new marketing technique seems to be aimed at connecting Rockstar’s two biggest franchises. After all, GTA gamers are most likely Red Dead Redemption players as well and vice versa. However, how far the two games will crossover is yet to be seen.

Most bit gaming companies seem to be gearing towards creating its monetary system within their games. However, as many may be able to conclude from EA’s attempt with Battlefront II, monetary systems aren’t usually a hit with gamers. It would seem Take-Two has found a way to circumnavigate EA’s mistake through this new marketing technique.