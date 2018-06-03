Galaxy S10: Samsung’s 2019 Flagship Could Have 3 Cameras, In-Screen Fingerprint Sensor

The Galaxy S10 continues to grow more impressive by the week.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 is getting more and more impressive by the week. Just recently, reports have emerged suggesting that the South Korean tech giant would be giving the upcoming flagship device its most formidable camera set up yet while giving the 2019 smartphone a security feature that not even Apple could master.

According to a recent report from The Investor, the Samsung would be giving the Galaxy S10 a three-camera setup at the rear. This, according to the publication, will be done in order to close the gap between Samsung and its main rivals in the Android sphere such as Huawei, which has already transitioned to a three-camera setup. The Huawei P20 Pro, for example, features a monster 40-megapixel main camera that is augmented by an 8-megapixel sensor and a 20-megapixel monochrome sensor.

In a recent note, KB Securities analyst Kim Dong-won noted that the developments and new features of the Galaxy S10 are part of Samsung’s push to make its S-series line more competitive. Kim further stated that the new features could also be a way for Samsung to address the rather lower-than-expected demand for the Galaxy S9, an incremental upgrade over 2017’s stellar Galaxy S8.

“Samsung, which has a lower-than-expected demand for its latest Galaxy S9 lineup, will consider equipping its next premium phone with the triple cameras and a 3-D sensor to reinvigorate its smartphone business,” the analyst wrote in his note.

In a lot of ways, Samsung’s rumored decision to equip the Galaxy S10 with three cameras could be the South Korean tech giant’s way of ensuring that its flagship line does not get eclipsed by rivals in the coming year. Even Apple, after all, is rumored to be developing an iPhone X Plus variant that has three cameras on the rear.

Apart from a three-camera setup, Samsung appears to have also confirmed an in-screen fingerprint reader for the Galaxy S10. According to a report from MySmartPrice citing ET News, an industry insider has reportedly stated that Samsung Electronics has finalized the implementation of a fingerprint scanner for the upcoming device.

One of the challenges over in-screen fingerprint readers is that the sensor embedded inside the display becomes visible. This is reportedly one of the reasons why the Galaxy S8 ended up with its awkwardly-placed fingerprint sensor. This is also the reason behind Apple’s decision to equip the iPhone X with only Face ID. According to the industry insider, however, this particular challenge has already been overcome by Samsung.

The Galaxy S10 is expected to be launched sometime in January 2019, earlier than the usual launch of the S-series.