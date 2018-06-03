‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers: ABC Releases Photos From Becca Kufrin’s Best Date Ever

‘The Bachelorette’ star goes on an demolition date and destroys her memories of Arie.

Becca Kufrin is picking favorites. The Bachelorette star has revealed that the second episode of the rose-filled ABC reality show will feature her favorite date of all time. And based on the sneak peek photos posted by ABC, the date appears to be a smash hit. During an appearance on Good Morning America, Becca detailed an upcoming demolition date that will have her coming face to face with her past.

“Next episode, I will say, I do have my favorite date of all time,” Becca told GMA, according to People. “It’s called the rage room and I go in with one lucky guy and we just smash everything from the past.”

Becca Kufrin’s painful “past” includes her broken engagement with last season’s Bachelor star Arie Luyendyk Jr. Arie famously proposed to Becca in Peru on his Bachelor finale, then broke up with her weeks later and hooked back up with his runner-up, Lauren Burnham, all as ABC’s cameras rolled. Now, Becca will get the last word in—or at least the last hit.

Of the upcoming Arie-themed demolition date, Becca said:

“So I walked into this warehouse and it’s [Arie’s] old race car from last season, it’s the proposal playing on a loop on monitors that we can smash. We had sledgehammers, we had baseball bats, we had crowbars — everything. Everything was fair game! It was so fun.”

Paul Hebert / ABC

Sneak peek photos from the new episode show Becca and suitor Blake Horstmann on the violent one-on-one date, and yes, they can be seen smooching amid the rubble of Arie’s broken stuff.

Becca and Blake are wearing demolition gear and can be seen rewatching Arie’s proposal to Becca on multiple TVs. They are also photographed smashing a fish tank, guitars, a piano, and tons of bottles of champagne and glasses like the ones used in Arie’s season. There’s also a pic of a crowbar-wielding Becca standing atop Arie’s “25” race car as she prepares to smash the windshield. As a bonus, rapper Lil John is along for the ride.

According to a press released posted by ABC, fan favorite Bachelorette couple Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo will also appear in the episode where they will put eight of the bachelors “through their paces in an obstacle course meant to test their abilities as a groom.” Comedian Fred Willard also makes a cameo to provide commentary during a group date.

The episode description also reveals: “Blake gets the first one-on-one date of the season planned by Chris Harrison with an assist from celebrity rapper Lil Jon. Ten lucky men arrive at a gym where they are challenged to show off their athletic skills while playing in a dodgeball tournament in front of a live audience.”

The Bachelorette airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.