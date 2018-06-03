‘Bachelorette’ Becca Kufrin Reunites With Grocery Store Joe Amid ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Rumors

The 'Bachelorette' fan favorite shows off his watermelon swim trunks as he meets up with Becca at Bloomie's.

Becca Kufrin has reunited with one of her ousted Bachelorette suitors—and he looks like he’s ready for Paradise. On last week’s Bachelorette premiere, Kufrin sent 31-year-old grocery store buyer Joe Amabile packing, and fans of the franchise went into a frenzy. The produce peddler became an instant fan favorite as Bachelor Nation lamented over his early exit. But two weeks after The Bachelorette wrapped, Kufrin met up with Amabile at a Chicago Bloomingdale’s.

Ahead of the surprising reunion, Amabile, who is known as “Grocery Store Joe” to Bachelorette fans, posted to his Instagram story to address Kufrin.

“Hi Becca, I’m off today. Where you at?” Grocery Store Joe tagged Becca.

Amabile later posted an Instagram photo which showed him posing inside Bloomingdale’s with Becca. Joe captioned the photo with: “Look who I found @bkoof and watermelon swim trunks.”

Kufrin shared the photo on her Instagram story and captioned it with: “Annnnnddd looky here.”

There is no word on why Becca Kufrin and Joe Amabile reunited at Bloomingdale’s, but the surprising reunion is fueling rumors that the ousted Bachelorette contestant could be headed to the show’s summertime spinoff, Bachelor in Paradise. And let’s face it, those watermelon swim trunks would make a whole lot of sense there.

Bachelorette fans have made it known that they want to see more of Grocery Store Joe. Even franchise host Chris Harrison teased the possibility of a shot of redemption for Joe in a series of Twitter posts.

I hope they have grocery stores in Paradise!!! — Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) May 29, 2018

Maybe a quick stop in Paradise first #GroceryStoreJoe https://t.co/BWeVl327dX — Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) May 29, 2018

And Joe Amabile hasn’t ruled out the possibility that he could be headed to Paradise. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the grocer, who revealed he was first approached by Bachelor casting scouts in a Chicago Whole Foods, said he is hoping to fall in love and settle down.

“I cannot confirm on Paradise, but I would go, yes,” Grocery Store Joe told ET.

Joe also added that if he were to appear on Bachelor in Paradise he would relax more and “breathe a little bit.”

Bachelorette fans may recall that Joe was so nervous on Becca Kufrin’s premiere that he flubbed his intro when he got out of the limo. Kufrin told E! News she let Joe go because she could tell he was uneasy in front of the cameras.

“He was great on night one but I could tell he was nervous and I wasn’t sure if he could get past the cameras,” The Bachelorette star told E!. “He’s a sweet guy. I’m happy that people love him.”

The Bachelorette airs Mondays on ABC.