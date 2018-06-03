‘Today’ Show Rumors: Hoda Kotb Refuses To Speak To Megyn Kelly Amid Growing Feud, ‘InTouch’ Reports

The anchors have been rumored to be feuding for months.

The Today show is rumored to be rife with feuding, as a new report claims that Hoda Kotb refuses to even speak to Megyn Kelly anymore.

A report from InTouch Weekly claims that the show’s hosts are in a growing feud that started with Kelly’s anger over being passed over for Matt Lauer’s lead anchor job. The report noted that Kelly’s “arrogant” attitude has created a rift with the show’s other anchors, which was clear to witnesses at the NBC Upfronts back in mid-May.

“Hoda and Savannah were standing close to each other and laughed as they exited the stage,” a source told the outlet, adding that “Megyn fell back behind them.”

A source claimed that Hoda Kotb feels emboldened by her rising status on the show and isn’t playing nice with Megyn Kelly anymore. There is apparently some tension given that Kelly makes nearly four times as much as Hoda, even while Megyn’s ratings are steadily sinking.

“Hoda’s star has risen while Megyn’s has fallen,” the source claimed. “She’s ready to exercise her newfound power by telling [Megyn] to get with the program. The feud has turned nasty.”

Some of Hoda’s resentment spilled over when network executives tried to look into why Megyn’s ratings were on the decline. When Hoda was asked what the problem might be, she reportedly replied bluntly — Megyn Kelly isn’t relatable.

It’s not clear how much truth there might be to the newest Today show rumors. The show has been a popular target for tabloid reports, especially since Megyn Kelly joined. After a difficult roll-out to her show last year, there were reports that the network brass was looking for a way to cut her loose, but she remains solidly entrenched in the 9 a.m. hour.

And though her ratings have dipped, Megyn Kelly has still brought a deeper level of political acumen to the show, along with much of the following she developed at Fox News. Kelly has remained an outspoken critic of Donald Trump, including slamming the White House this week for growing angry over comedian Samantha Bee calling Ivanka Trump a derogative word.

“I know the media writers, and so on, there’s definitely a double standard when the woman under attack is a Republican versus a Democrat. It shouldn’t be,” she said on Megyn Kelly TODAY’s Twitter page. “But it’s also the height of hypocrisy for the Trump White House to be saying there’s a double standard. When it comes to — they’re upset about a sexist, crude remark? The Trump White House. Are they kidding me?”

Megyn Kelly Goes For The Jugular On Samantha Bee: ‘Hate Is Hate’ https://t.co/RGHrht7GT3 pic.twitter.com/E0Utd18DkO — The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 31, 2018

While the rumors may point to strife on the set of the Today show, there is no indication that either Megyn Kelly or Hoda Kotb are in any trouble with the network.