Where’s Melania Trump? Jim Carrey, Conan O’Brien, And Others Joke About The First Lady’s Whereabouts

Thanks to Melania Trump’s absence from the public eye, comedians, late night talk show hosts, and Twitter users have a favorite new pastime. The first lady hasn’t appeared in public in over three weeks, and this has led to the proliferation of tongue-in-cheek conspiracy theories about why she’s shunning the spotlight.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Melania Trump, 48, underwent a surgical procedure to treat a benign kidney condition on May 14. Four days earlier, she made an appearance with President Donald Trump to greet three American citizens who had been imprisoned in North Korea, and she hasn’t been seen in public since. The mystery of the missing first lady has captivated conspiracy theorists and comedians alike, with Jim Carrey being one of the many famous faces who have weighed in on the topic.

The comedic actor is also a talented artist, so he took to Twitter to illustrate his Melania theory. It included a movie reference, but Jim Carrey shockingly did not suggest that the First Lady decided to split because she recently discovered that her reality show star husband was pulling a Truman Show by secretly filming her. He also didn’t joke that Melania has started a new life after undergoing the Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless mind treatment to erase all of her memories of her marriage to Donald Trump. Instead, Carrey chose to illustrate Melania undergoing a different mind-altering procedure from a film that he does not appear in.

Don’t worry folks. Melania is fine. They’re probably just reminding her how to play well with others. pic.twitter.com/qwlyNneX0P — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) June 2, 2018

The inspiration for Jim Carrey’s drawing was the 1971 Stanley Kubrick classic, A Clockwork Orange. In the film, a group of doctors try to rehabilitate an ultra-violent gang leader named Alex (Malcolm McDowell) by subjecting him to a fictional method of aversion therapy called the Ludovico Technique. Specula are used to keep his eyes open, and he’s strapped down and forced to watch hours of violent imagery. He’s given nausea-inducing drugs throughout the ordeal in the hopes that he can be conditioned to become ill whenever he thinks about engaging in the acts of violence that he once loved.

Jim Carrey isn’t the only comedian who has joked about the first lady’s disappearing act. Late night host Conan O’Brien recently took to Twitter to inform concerned American citizens that Melania Trump has been enjoying some fresh mountain air with him this entire time.

I can’t tell you how much I’ve enjoyed hikin​g the Appalachian Trail these past 22 days with Melania Trump. — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) June 1, 2018

Conan’s tweet was a reference to the disappearance of former South Carolina Governor Mark Sanford (R). When Sanford went missing for days in 2009, one of his staffers claimed that he was hiking the Appalachian trail. However, as reported by The Hill, he was actually in Argentina having an extramarital affair.

Other Twitter users have joked that Melania Trump is in hiding because she got a bad haircut or that she left her husband a farewell note that he hasn’t read yet, a reference to Trump’s gigantic letter from North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un. As reported by Esquire, the president described the letter as being “very nice” and “very interesting” while speaking to the press, only to reveal that he hadn’t read it yet just minutes later.

Check out a collection of the funniest tweets about Melania Trump’s disappearance below.

RT "@realDonaldTrump: Melania has left me a very nice letter on the mantle piece." — Mr Ethical (@nw_nicholas) June 1, 2018

What if Melania just cut her bangs real weird and is waiting for them to grow out — Jill Twiss (@jilltwiss) June 2, 2018

We're going to find out in a year that Melania Trump disappeared because she got plastic surgery with taxpayer money and nobody's gonna care — Zach Heltzel (@zachheltzel) June 2, 2018

A reporter asked Trump if we could see Melania, but he said she was under audit. ???? — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) June 2, 2018

#MelaniaHasBeenFound Melania and Mueller sitting in the tree

F-L-I-P-P-I-N-G@realDonaldTrump — Will Black (@WillBlackWriter) June 2, 2018

Come on. We all know #Melania’s at the Obamas’ place, venting in the kitchen over a glass of Chardonnay while Michelle holds her hand. — Stephen Gallagher (@brooligan) June 2, 2018

False alarm; we’re receiving reports Melania has been smuggled out of the White House in Kim Jong Un’s large envelope. — rob delaney (@robdelaney) June 2, 2018

When Melania comes out, if she sees her shadow that means we have 6 more weeks of the Mueller investigation. — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) June 3, 2018

I demand to see the long form Melania. — Jon Friedman (@friedmanjon) June 2, 2018

Just releasing a series of children’s books called “Where’s Melania?” It’s quite difficult as twenty pages are Trump trying to distract you from where she is hidden. — Hayley Ellis (@Hayles_Ellis) June 2, 2018

Melania is quietly waiting in an air conditioning duct above the Oval Office eating Cliff bars and wearing an astronaut diaper — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) June 2, 2018