Where’s Melania Trump? Jim Carrey, Conan O’Brien, And Others Joke About The First Lady’s Whereabouts

Jim Carrey Jokes About Melania Trump's Whereabouts
Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
BuzzWorthy

Thanks to Melania Trump’s absence from the public eye, comedians, late night talk show hosts, and Twitter users have a favorite new pastime. The first lady hasn’t appeared in public in over three weeks, and this has led to the proliferation of tongue-in-cheek conspiracy theories about why she’s shunning the spotlight.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Melania Trump, 48, underwent a surgical procedure to treat a benign kidney condition on May 14. Four days earlier, she made an appearance with President Donald Trump to greet three American citizens who had been imprisoned in North Korea, and she hasn’t been seen in public since. The mystery of the missing first lady has captivated conspiracy theorists and comedians alike, with Jim Carrey being one of the many famous faces who have weighed in on the topic.

The comedic actor is also a talented artist, so he took to Twitter to illustrate his Melania theory. It included a movie reference, but Jim Carrey shockingly did not suggest that the First Lady decided to split because she recently discovered that her reality show star husband was pulling a Truman Show by secretly filming her. He also didn’t joke that Melania has started a new life after undergoing the Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless mind treatment to erase all of her memories of her marriage to Donald Trump. Instead, Carrey chose to illustrate Melania undergoing a different mind-altering procedure from a film that he does not appear in.

The inspiration for Jim Carrey’s drawing was the 1971 Stanley Kubrick classic, A Clockwork Orange. In the film, a group of doctors try to rehabilitate an ultra-violent gang leader named Alex (Malcolm McDowell) by subjecting him to a fictional method of aversion therapy called the Ludovico Technique. Specula are used to keep his eyes open, and he’s strapped down and forced to watch hours of violent imagery. He’s given nausea-inducing drugs throughout the ordeal in the hopes that he can be conditioned to become ill whenever he thinks about engaging in the acts of violence that he once loved.

Jim Carrey isn’t the only comedian who has joked about the first lady’s disappearing act. Late night host Conan O’Brien recently took to Twitter to inform concerned American citizens that Melania Trump has been enjoying some fresh mountain air with him this entire time.

Conan’s tweet was a reference to the disappearance of former South Carolina Governor Mark Sanford (R). When Sanford went missing for days in 2009, one of his staffers claimed that he was hiking the Appalachian trail. However, as reported by The Hill, he was actually in Argentina having an extramarital affair.

Other Twitter users have joked that Melania Trump is in hiding because she got a bad haircut or that she left her husband a farewell note that he hasn’t read yet, a reference to Trump’s gigantic letter from North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un. As reported by Esquire, the president described the letter as being “very nice” and “very interesting” while speaking to the press, only to reveal that he hadn’t read it yet just minutes later.

Check out a collection of the funniest tweets about Melania Trump’s disappearance below.