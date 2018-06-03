Shakira Gives Fans An Intimate Backstage Glimpse As Her World Tour Kicks Off

Shakira's world tour kicks off in Germany.

Shakira enticed her fans with a glimpse into the backstage of the first stop in her world tour, called the El Dorado World Tour. A time-lapse video posted on Instagram showed the crew hard at work preparing for Shakira’s show at the Barclaycard Arena in Hamburg, Germany. From the dressing areas, and sound equipment storage, to the crew setting up the stage, there’s a lot going on in the short video clip. The show takes place on June 3.

On June 1, Shakira was spotted leaving Barcelona, Spain, on her way to Hamburg. Just Jared reported that Shakira was seen with her family and team. The kickoff for the tour is particularly exciting, considering that it was unfortunately postponed last year when Shakira suffered from strained vocal cords. Last year, Shakira made an announcement to her fans about the delay, according to Billboard.

“I wanted to write one more letter to express my gratitude to all of you for the immeasurable love and support that you have sent me these past few weeks… Thankfully, I am so relieved and happy to share with you that I will be getting back on the road in June 2018 with my El Dorado World Tour in Europe, and the US, with Latin America dates to be announced soon.”

Estoy Aquí! #ShakiraHamburg. ShakHQ #ElDoradoWorldTour A post shared by Shakira (@shakira) on Jun 2, 2018 at 9:49am PDT

Shakira will be in Europe until August when she’s scheduled to kick off the U.S. leg of the tour in Chicago, Illinois, at the United Center. In October, Shakira will be making her way to Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina.

For a short while, rumors flew around that Shakira was planning a stop in Israel. According to the News International, the rumors started because media outlets said that Shakira would be playing a show in Tel Aviv on July 9. The news spread like wildfire, with many fans disappointed to hear that she would be playing in Israel. Many denounced her plan to be in Tel Aviv in spite of the current political tensions and bloodshed at the border. Later on, Shakira’s promoter stated that there were no plans for her to make a stop in Israel. Those who were in protest of the show stated on social media that they were happy to hear the news.

“We welcome news that Shakira will not be performing in Tel Aviv, dashing Israel’s hopes to use her name to art-wash its latest massacre in Gaza. Artists, especially UN Goodwill Ambassadors, have a moral duty not to be complicit in covering up human rights violations & apartheid.”

Whether or not fans were embroiled in the Israel debate, those with tickets are eager to see Shakira and to follow her progress during the world tour.