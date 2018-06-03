Disneyland Resort Makes Significant Change To Annual Passport Program

Annual passholders will find dates they can visit different parks more limited.

Disneyland is making a significant change to its annual passport program. For the first time ever, the program will keep passholders from visiting two parks on the same day.

For the change, Disney created two calendars, one for Disneyland and one for Disneyland California Adventure, and each will have different blackout dates depending on the pass purchased. The scheduled change takes effect in June, 2019, and applies to new, renewed, and newly-activated annual passes. Until May of next year, both Disneyland and California Adventure have the same blackout dates.

To check blackout dates of either Disneyland or California Adventure, passholders can visit the Disneyland website and see the updated calendar. Available dates will be in green, while gray dates are not eligible.

“As our business evolves, this is the first step in reshaping our Annual Pass program, which will better manage the guest experience and allow all Disneyland Resort visitors to have a great visit, particularly as we look forward to the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in summer 2019,” a Disneyland Resort spokesperson told MousePlanet.

As reported previously by the Inquisitr, Disneyland’s much-anticipated Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge attraction is set to open sometime in summer 2019. Many speculate the annual passport change starting in June, 2019, probably corresponds with the Star Wars attraction opening in an effort to keep the expected crowd under control. Just before the Wizarding World of Harry Potter opened, Universal Studios Orlando made a similar annual passport change to limit access to certain parks on certain days.

#Breaking: @Disneyland makes changes to its annual pass program. Starting next year, some passes will be good at certain parks on certain days, but not necessarily both parks on the same day. https://t.co/9nf1dcMT61 — O.C. Register (@ocregister) June 2, 2018

Disneyland created the annual passport program in 1983, and different options are available depending on how many days you want and how much you want to spend. The basic pass is for weekends and off-season only. The most flexible pass, the Signature Plus, lets a guest visit any day of the year, including peak times when the park is the most crowded.

Per an OC Register report, Disneyland annual passports range from $369 to $1,149. For those that do not have the cash up front, the company even lets you pay over time through a monthly payment plan.

Current estimates put the number of guests with a Disneyland annual passport at 1 million, yet Disney Resorts has never confirmed such a figure. The company has not announced any price changes to passes as of yet.