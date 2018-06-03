‘iZombie’ Season 4 Finale Spoiler-Free Review: ‘And He Shall Be A Good Man’ Is A Good Finale, But Not Great

iZombie Season 4 has ended, but was the finale epic?

Season 4 of iZombie never failed to entertain, but the series lost some of the charm that it had during the previous three seasons. While the previous seasons focused on Liv Moore’s personality, only showing brief, hilarious moments of her taking on the personalities of the brains she would eat, Season 4 of iZombie changed the rules; instead of focusing on Liv’s (Rose McIver) personality, most of the episodes were centered on her alter egos provided by the brains she would consume.

Sometimes this worked in certain episodes, but most of the time, it just felt like overkill. And this wasn’t the only rule the showrunners seemingly changed.

Throughout the first three seasons, it didn’t take long for Moore, along with other zombies, to be able to go into full-on zombie mode; usually, if a member of the undead became physically hurt in any way, or if they were to have a rush of adrenaline, like David Banner, they could transform. But in Season 4, this ability was largely absent until it conveniently reemerged in the finale.

In iZombie’s premiere season, as seen in the video below, she could easily turn this feature on by simply becoming mad. But far worse things have occurred to Moore in this last season, yet, no full-on zombie. But that doesn’t mean this last installment of the series was bad, it just took some getting used to.

The finale, titled “And He Shall Be A Good Man,” was a solid finish to the fourth season, but not a great one. But given the shift of the series, this was expected. It still provided plenty of entertainment and edge-of-your-seat moments, along with a couple of tear-jerking scenes as well.

Aside from Moore, who most fans assumed would make it out alive, fans were anxious to see what would happen with some of their beloved characters, like Ravi (Rahul Kohli), Major Lilywhite (Robert Buckley), and Peyton (Aly Michalka). It was recently announced that Season 5 would be the last, as reported by Dread Central, so fans were concerned that some of their favorites might meet their demise.

CW

The final episode had a nice balance of suspense (more so than usual, of course), drama, heartwarming sentiment, and humor. There were lots of character arcs in this one, and a couple of twists that viewers will likely be surprised by. Blaine (David Anders) is certainly a character that has transformed through the years. He started off as a child-killing villain, and now he has become one of the most popular characters. Fans can look forward to seeing a pivotal moment in his relationship with his father, Angus (Robert Knepper).

The finale works well in this one as it could have easily have been the finish for the entire iZombie series. There are plenty of resolutions in this episode — fans can look forward to finding out the fate of Liv in her role as the new Renegade, and the destiny of Chase Graves as well — but the showrunners did a good job in leaving fans wanting more.

This isn’t the type of finale that will have you wishing there was one more episode, but works as a great setup for iZombie Season 5, but let’s just hope we get more of Moore and less of her alter egos, because less is more.