Kim Zolciak-Biermann Debuts New Look And Fans Approve

The 'RHOA' star has changed up her look.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann has been known to jump on the bandwagon when a popular trend arises. She is currently enjoying her life after recently turning 40. After a big celebration, and some inspiration from friends, Zolciak-Biermann decided to change her look.

After being known as a blonde throughout her reality television career, Kim Zolciak-Biermann has returned to her natural hair color and is currently a brunette.

According to Starcasm, she revealed that she has been dying her hair blonde since she was 15-years-old. There have been mixed reactions to the change because of her statement about being inspired by Kim Kardashian. Zolciak-Biermann has definitely made it known that she is close to the Kardashian family, especially Khloe.

It has been confirmed that Kim Zolciak-Biermann will not be returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta for another season. She felt like the cast ganged up on her and she isn’t willing to do that again. Don’t Be Tardy should be returning at some point, though a season premiere has not been announced. There were some hiccups with filming, but Zolciak-Biermann worked things out and returned to work. With all of her children and their busy lives, there is plenty of material to keep the show going and keep fans interested in Kim’s endeavors.

Seeing Kim Zolciak-Biermann as a brunette is going to take some getting used to for fans. The blonde locks have been her signature look. She has had wigs for every occasion, something that has been a point of contention on The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Don’t Be Tardy. During the unveiling of the change on Instagram, Zolciak-Biermann’s daughter weighed in with some snarky commentary. That is typical though, as fans know the dynamic between the mother and daughter duo.

It is unknown if this is a permanent change for Kim Zolciak-Biermann or if this is just temporary. The way she phrased her Instagram photo made it seem like the brunette locks were here to stay, but because it was inspired by Kim Kardashian, fans have their doubts. Zolciak-Biermann is in great shape and has a new look. Something is brewing for the reality star, and fans are waiting to see if she is going to drop an announcement that will tie into her new look.

Kim is always about publicity, and her new look is definitely making waves across social media. She definitely knows how to keep her name in the headlines, especially with an unexpected change like this.