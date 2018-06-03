WWE News: New Match Added To ‘Money In the Bank’ Card — 10 Matches Confirmed

A 10th match has been added to the card and it's quite random.

Starting with this month’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view, WWE is changing how things work and all of its major events will now be longer, as the Inquisitr has reported. Considering most events will now be at least four hours long, it is obvious that WWE is pushing it right away since MITB has a full 10 matches already confirmed for the card. The 10th was added on Saturday afternoon, and it is one that has a history, but it’s also kind of out of nowhere.

The official website of WWE confirmed that Daniel Bryan vs. Big Cass has now been added to the Money in the Bank card.

One month ago, Daniel Bryan had his first singles match on a pay-per-view since coming out of retirement back in March. At Backlash, he took on Big Cass, who had also recently returned from injury and the former WWE Champion ended up pulling out a big victory by making the big man submit.

Since that time, it appeared as if the feud between Big Cass and Bryan was over, as rumors started swirling about the big man. Pro Wrestling Sheet reported that there was heat on Big Cass for how he treated a little person during a segment on SmackDown Live and he hasn’t been seen much in recent weeks.

There were also reports of another injury, but those proved to be false as well.

This week on SmackDown Live, there was a last chance match for the final spot in the men’s Ladder Match at Money in the Bank. Samoa Joe ended up winning the match and qualifying after forcing Bryan to pass out to the Coquina Clutch, but the former champ’s bad night wasn’t over.

It was obvious that WWE wanted to keep the feud going, as Big Cass delivered a huge boot to the head of Bryan after the match was over. The two also aired out some differences earlier on in the night before the main event qualifying match was announced.

This match makes sense with their history, but it’s just odd considering how things have gone with Cass in the last month. Adding Bryan vs. Big Cass makes it 10 confirmed matches for the Money in the Bank card.

Ten matches have been confirmed for the Money in the Bank card, according to a previous Inquisitr story, and that is a lot, even with the longer run times now in place for pay-per-views. None have yet been assigned to the Kickoff Show and that simply means that one or two may still be announced with two weeks to go until it takes place.

