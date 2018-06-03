The long-awaited season 2 trailer has dropped

While you’d think we’d be overdosing on Southern Charm at this point, the third incarnation in the franchise is about to debut its second season. Southern Charm Savannah is back next month, and if the trailer is any indication, we are in for a darker season this time around. The fact that Happy is gone sounds like an indication that carefree days are over, and we are to be “Happy” no more. Between the Alison Krause music and the references to boar’s blood, fans might be in for a bumpier ride this time around.

US Magazine says Catherine Cooper, Daniel Eichholz, Hannah Pearson, Louis Oswald and Lyle Mackenzie are back, and two new cast members, Hagood Coxe and Brandon Branch have been added to round out the group. Last season fans were presented with three seemingly solid relationships, and now the remaining two couplings on the show seem to be in peril.

Fans will see if Catherine and Lyle can survive a thwarted proposal and if Hannah and Louis can get out of the serious deep freeze that seemed to turn into ice cubes after a visit with her father last season. The future of relationships in Savannah seems less than promising.

Here’s your official sneak peek of #SouthernCharmSavannah season 2! https://t.co/CVLEPjojgm — Us Weekly (@usweekly) May 31, 2018

Southern Charm Savannah will get to know relative newbies Hagood Coxe and Brandon Branch and see that Brandon is bringing perhaps the only solid pairing to the bunch with his husband Jim. New girl Hagood Coxe is an artist as well as a businesswoman, says RealityTea which calls Coxe a “modern Renaissance woman.”

But we’ve got to ask, where is Ashley Borders, and who is going to answer all of those questions that were left hanging from last season? Fans of the Southern Charm franchise were almost shocked to hear that the Savannah version is getting a season two after Bravo didn’t even bother with a Southern Charm Savannah reunion for season one.

Sources say that fans will get to check in with former cast member Ashley Borders, but the bold blonde will not be a full-time cast member for season two.

It’s safe to say that many are taking a wait and see attitude towards the second season of Southern Charm Savannah. Many fans of the original Southern Charm failed to connect with the Georgia version and were disappointed that so many things were left up in the air last year.

The final blow for many was the lack of a reunion (not even a WWHL clubhouse reunion, leading many people to think the show was going to be a one and done.