New ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Promo Makes No Mention Of Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Keeping Up With The Kardashians is officially coming back to E! this summer. The famous family will return for a brand new season, and it looks like there will plenty of drama as the newest promo promises fans that they’ll go beyond the headlines.

According to a June 2 report by Us Weekly Magazine, the first promo for the upcoming season has been released, and it reveals that there will be a lot of changes for the Kardashian family.

“Things have really changed,” Kim Kardashian is seen telling her sisters in the promo. It seems that the upcoming season of the show will deal with Kim’s expanding beauty line, as well as her preparing to welcome her third child with Kanye West. As many fans already know, Kim and Kanye welcomed a baby girl named Chicago via surrogate back in January.

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian talks about her impending motherhood in the new Keeping Up with the Kardashians clip. “Baby on board” she says smiling. However, there is no mention of her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, or his shocking cheating scandal.

As fans will remember, Tristan was busted cheating on Khloe back in April. Photos and video of the NBA star kissing and groping multiple other women surfaced online just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter, True. The couple have reportedly been on the rocks since the cheating scandal, but they are still together.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Tristan Thompson will not be filming any scenes for the show following the controversy, and Khloe Kardashian doesn’t mind. Sources claim that she would rather work on their relationship than worry about Tristan making an appearance on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian is seen telling her mother that work is “not important” to her, as it seems they’re having a conversation about how she may be prioritizing her time. Kourtney has officially moved on from Scott Disick and is in a very serious relationship with Younes Bendjima. Meanwhile, Disick has also moved on as he began dating model Sofia Richie, 19, last year.

Kourtney and Scott will likely still be working on their co-parenting relationship during the upcoming season, and perhaps there will be some conversations about Sofia as well.

Kendall and Kylie Jenner are also featured in the preview, but it is unclear about how much involvement they’ll have in the upcoming season. Kendall is usually very busy with her modeling career, and has started dating NBA star Ben Simmons. Meanwhile, Kylie is a first time mom after giving birth to daughter Stormi back in February.

KUWTK returns this summer on E! pic.twitter.com/dJgX28UlHc — The Wests (@kuwthewests) June 1, 2018

Keeping Up with the Kardashians will return to E! this summer. An official premiere date has yet to be set.