Sofia Richie Reportedly Dumps Scott Disick After He Cheated, Lionel Richie Threatens To Cut Her Out Of Will

Sofia Richie has reportedly called it quits with Scott Disick. The 19-year-old model has allegedly decided to end her relationship with the 35-year-old father of three for a number of reasons.

According to a June 2 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Sofia Richie dumped Scott Disick after she found out that he had allegedly cheated on her while he was in Miami. Sources tell the magazine that Richie was informed that Disick has been with another woman during a recent trip to Florida.

In addition, when Sofia found out about Scott’s cheating, she told her famous father, music icon Lionel Richie. Lionel was reportedly so furious with Scott Disick that he told his daughter he would cut her out of his will if she continued to date him.

“Sofia and Scott split up. He cheated on her in Miami and she found out and told Lionel. He said he is going to cut her off and write her out of his will if she continues her relationship with Scott as he thinks he’s extremely toxic for her.”

However, Sofia Richie and Scott Disick’s split only happened recently. The couple were reportedly still together on Thursday when Scott left Sofia in California and headed to Wyoming to Kanye West’s album listening party.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Scott Disick was seen looking “wasted” at the party, and was also photographed getting very cozy with a mysterious blonde woman. Sources reveal that Scott and the woman showed off PDA through at least two of Kanye’s songs.

An insider claims that Sofia Richie found out about Scott Disick’s cheating soon after they returned home from their recent vacation in St. Bart’s, where they celebrated Scott’s 35th birthday with his three children, son Mason, 8, daughter Penelope, 5, and son Reign, 3.

“It caused huge problems in their relationship. He went to Wyoming because of it and was photographed with another girl and that was the icing on the cake for her to break up with him.”

While Scott and Sofia were allegedly trying to work things out to save their relationship, Disick’s PDA in Wyoming was too much for Richie to handle. Now, Lionel Richie is forbidding his daughter to get back together with the reality TV star.

“Lionel forbids them reconnecting and won’t continue to support their relationship. He knows there’s not much that he can do. Sofia is upset but is leaning towards sticking with her family and Lionel because she realizes the severity of it.”

Neither Scott Disick nor Sofia Richie have spoken out about the split.