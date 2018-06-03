Reese Witherspoon Shows Off Toned Legs On The Set Of ‘Big Little Lies’

Even in sporty attire, Reese Witherspoon shows off her rocking bod.

While Reese Witherspoon is a gorgeous actress, who frequently takes to social media to wow fans with her bombshell bikini bod, she is a woman of many skillsets. She is also a woman who manages to look great dressed up in an athletic outfit as well.

According to Daily Mail, Witherspoon showed off her sportier side during the filming of Big Little Lies Season 2. Paparazzi snapped several photos of the 42-year-old actress on set at the Pebble Beach golf course located in California.

Shooting for a scene in Season 2 of the series, which called for her character, Madeline Martha Mackenzie, to go golfing, Reese was pictured wearing the perfect sporty attire for the occasion. The actress paired a short navy skirt with a light blue-and-white polka dotted windbreaker. The skirt was just short enough to show off her gorgeous toned legs.

Reese’s athletic outfit came complete with a navy-blue visor, white sneakers, and a white golfing glove on her left hand. The Big Little Lies star had her gorgeous blonde locks pulled back into a tight pony tail.

In the pictures, Witherspoon could be seen stretching before taking a swing. She also displayed several different facial expressions, including a combination of joy and seriousness. Everything about the actress’s body language in the photos suggested she knew exactly what she was doing and had some golfing experience under her belt.

A few hours ago, Reese even took to Instagram to share a photo of herself during her time at the Pebble Beach golf course. In the photo, Reese revealed that her mother, Mary Elizabeth, known better as Betty, had joined her to spend some quality time together. Laura Dern, Reese’s co-star in Big Little Lies, was also in the picture hanging out with Reese and her mother Betty on the golf course.

Reese even shared a few fun behind-the-scenes pictures of her time on the set of Big Little Lies with her mother in her Instagram Story on her profile.

Less than 24 hours ago, Witherspoon treated her fans to yet another photo while filming Season 2 of Big Little Lies. In the photo, Reese appeared to be beaming with joy as she embraced the sunset. Witherspoon took a moment to appreciate how much she loved her job and how grateful she was to be working with the cast and crew of Big Little Lies.

Both of Reese’s Instagram photos were filled with comments praising the actress on how great she looked, how great her mother looked, how great Laura Dern looked, and how much they couldn’t wait for Season 2 of Big Little Lies to be released.