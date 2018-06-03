WWE News: The Undertaker Finally Joined Social Media And His First-Ever Post Is Quite Epic

The former world champion decided to let the world know what he is thinking about.

When the Undertaker walked out of WrestleMania last year, everyone thought he had retired and wouldn’t be seen again, as reported by the Inquisitr. That ended up not being the case as he has wrestled twice this year, and there has been nothing more regarding the possibility of retirement, but anything may happen. To keep up his persona and gimmick, Taker has always been the guy that shied away from real life in the eyes of the WWE cameras, but shockingly, he has now joined Instagram.

Over the course of his career in WWE, the Undertaker has almost always been absent from promotional events, tributes, and social media. He was hardly ever seen out of character and it was quite common for him to keep up his gimmick at all times to keep the character alive.

In the last few years, he has appeared in photos and videos on the Instagram or Twitter account of his wife, Michelle McCool. Most of the time, the pics show them out together or as a family and proving that he has a real life and has things that are important to him other than wrestling.

The Undertaker has never had a social media account of any kind, but that all changed this week when he joined Instagram. As reported by Cageside Seats, he’s only made one post on it, but it’s a pretty good one.

The Deadman A post shared by Undertaker (@undertaker) on May 29, 2018 at 7:33am PDT

In four days, this is still the only post on the Instagram account of the Undertaker which already has more than 872,000 followers. He is actually following two accounts as well, with one being his wife and the other is the official Instagram of Texas Longhorns football.

Wrestling fans are probably thrilled with the fact that Taker has now joined the world of social media, but they shouldn’t expect a ton of posts or interaction. It’s not like he is one of those guys that is going to post pics of his dinner or coffee or anything such as that.

As for the in-ring status of the Undertaker, no one really knows how that is going. He squashed John Cena at WrestleMania 34 earlier this year and defeated Rusev in a Casket Match at the Greatest Royal Rumble, but he hasn’t been heard from since.

The Undertaker joining social media and creating an account on Instagram has some believing that this is his way of kind of moving away from his wrestling gimmick. Yes, the account is not in his real name, but it’s still very out of character for him to be taking part in something like this. No matter if he has wrestled his final match in WWE or not, Taker is going to live on in memories, historical footage, and his Instagram posts.