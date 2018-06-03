Duchess Meghan Previously Shared Sweet Gesture For Future Daughter, Who Might Have ‘M’ Name

An inside source says that the newlyweds hope to have at least two children.

People across the globe have been caught up in the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – now Duchess Meghan. We’ve hung on every tidbit of information about the royal wedding, one of the favorites being Meghan’s gorgeous engagement ring that had diamonds that once belonged to Princess Diana. But recently, Closer Weekly discovered a sweet gesture that the new royal talked about in a 2015 interview that also involves a pricey piece of jewelry, long before she knew she would one day be a duchess.

During an interview with Hello! magazine Markle talked a splurge purchase she made when she learned that Suits had been renewed for a third season. She shared that she had always wanted a Cartier French Tank Watch and celebrated the show’s renewal by buying herself one that had a two-toned design. An awesome way to celebrate her success, but that was only the beginning of the story behind the Cartier watch that the duchess still wears. She also shared that she had the back of the watch engraved with “To M.M. From M.M.” and planned to give it to her daughter as a gift one day. She added, “That’s what makes pieces special, the connection you have to them.”

So are there children in Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s future? Judging by their behavior on their wedding day, they have skills in dealing with children. Yahoo! News reported that the couple was drawn to the smallest members of the royal party – four-year-old Prince George and three-year-old Princess Charlotte. It was important to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex that they have some good family photos and they played and laughed with the children so pictures would show a joyous wedding party.

Harry and Meghan once spoke about future children with Mishal Husain of BBC. Harry’s first response was to laugh and say, “Not currently, no.” He then became more serious and gave the answer that is heard from many young couples, “No, of course, you know, I think one step at a time.” He is a royal though, and now Meghan is as well, and children are expected from royal couples. Likely mindful of this, Harry added, “Hopefully we’ll start a family in the near future.” Inside sources say that the newlyweds are eager to start a family and hope to have at least two children. If one of them is a girl, we’re betting she will have the initials M.M. and will at some point be given that gorgeous two-tone Cartier French Tank Watch as a gift.