Detroit Pistons Interview With Dwane Casey Confirmed, Adds Jason Kidd To List Of Coaching Candidates

Days after the Detroit Pistons interview Dwane Casey for their head coaching vacancy, they add Jason Kidd to their list of candidates.

According to Basketball Insiders, the Detroit Pistons have officially interviewed former Toronto Raptors’ head coach Dwane Casey for their coaching vacancy. Sitting down with Dwane Casey may not have satisfied the Pistons, however. ESPN is reporting that the Pistons have now added Jason Kidd’s name to their list of coaching candidates.

Jason Kidd has five years of coaching experience, with stints with the Brooklyn Nets and most recently the Milwaukee Bucks. Kidd had some success in both stops, making the playoffs with both teams. A 9-15 playoff record is a modest one for Kidd, who has had a few young and talented teams. The Detroit Pistons having an interest in Jason Kidd is a moderate surprise.

The Detroit Pistons want to be a perennial playoff team, which will eventually compete for an NBA championship. Questions regarding how good Jason Kidd is as a head coach remain, despite his solid win-loss record.

Critics view Kidd as a good communicator, who lacks the ability to create an offense on the clipboard. Given his tenure in the league as a point guard who is a lock for the Basketball Hall of Fame, his flaws are stunning.

Offensive creativity was not a strong suit for the Detroit Pistons under Stan Van Gundy. Defense, high energy, and hustle was the motto for the Pistons in the last couple of seasons. With the way the NBA game has changed over the years, the Pistons will have to adapt a strategy better suited for the league’s evolution.

Detroit #Pistons interviewing Jason Kidd for head coaching job https://t.co/b5YRzCZ8Rj — Freep Sports (@freepsports) June 2, 2018

Is Jason Kidd the right fit for the Detroit Pistons?

Similar questions have been raised about each of the coaching candidates the Pistons have interviewed so far. It is a list which also includes former Houston Rockets’ guard and current Turner Sports’ analyst Kenny Smith.

Smith is one of the high-profile candidates for the Detroit Pistons’ coaching vacancy, yet he does not have coaching experience.

For the Detroit Pistons, all roads may lead back to Dwane Casey.

Dwane Casey has the name recognition and a proven track record as a head coach. Casey will not come cheap, however, Detroit Pistons are not afraid to break the bank on the right hire.

Thus far the only accomplishment that Dwane Casey has not achieved is guiding a team to the NBA Finals. That is because of his nemesis, LeBron James.

Just over a week ago, it was cited by Inquisitr News that Dwane Casey was the Detroit Pistons’ primary target to take over as head coach. ESPN’s report may suggest that the Pistons are approaching their vacancy with some diligence.