Kim Kardashian Strolls Down The Street Wearing A Completely See-Through Dress Without A Bra

Kardashian showed off her 'talent' in a see-through dress.

Some Kim Kardashian fans are questioning her latest shocking sartorial decision. The 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is one of the few women in the world who would dare to step out of the house in a totally transparent dress, but she isn’t exactly being applauded for her fashion fearlessness.

As reported by Hollywood Life, Kim Kardashian recently shared an Instagram photo of what the outlet describes as a “saran wrap sheer gown.” In the image, Kim is wearing the see-through garment without a bra, but her breasts are covered up by a an unbuttoned tan trench coat. She couldn’t censor the bottom half of her body with the jacket, so she kept her outfit from being X-rated by wearing a pair of nude underwear underneath the dress. The mother-of-three completed her attention-grabbing ensemble with a pair of the Lucite high-heeled sandals that her designer husband, Kanye West, is so fond of.

Kim Kardashian may be able to get away with wearing clear plastic shoes, but the overall response to her transparent plastic dress was not positive.

“What’s the point of having so much money when you end up wearing plastic bag?” quipped one of her Instagram followers.

“Now you ain’t got no saran wrap for your leftovers,” another joked.

The dress was also compared to a shower curtain, a sandwich bag, and a condom.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 2, 2018 at 1:33pm PDT

Some of Kim Kardashian’s followers guessed that the dress must be a Yeezy creation. Kim has not revealed whether her husband designed it, but People recently reported that the reality show star did wear a pair of black Yeezy Season 7 leggings to Kanye West’s album release party in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. She made the wise decision not to wear another pair of Lucite sandals to the muddy outdoor bash, opting instead to keep her toes covered up with a pair of Yeezy Season 6 low-heeled boots.

Kim also kept her cleavage completely covered up to help her husband celebrate his latest artistic endeavor. For the Ye launch party, she wore a baggy long-sleeved T-shirt tucked into her leggings. The light peach top featured a large drawing of a bright yellow sun in front of a mountain range, and it had “Wyoming” written across it in large yellow letters. According to Vogue, the shirt is another Kanye design that is available for purchase on the rapper’s merchandise website. There fans of the eccentric singer’s relaxed streetwear aesthetic can get a better view of the $145 top.

Fans who purchase the shirt get a digital copy of Kanye’s new record, and they also get the opportunity to dress like Kim Kardashian without baring their breasts or showing off their underwear.