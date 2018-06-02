Shakira Lists Miami Mansion For Sale For More Than $11 Million

Shakira first listed the property for more than $14 million in 2013.

Real estate in Miami can be very expensive, and there’s no better example of that than Shakira’s mansion, which is currently up for sale for the discount price of $11.6 million.

The Daily Mail has the details of Shakira’s six-bedroom mansion, which also boasts more than 8,000 square feet.

Like most homes in the area, the decor is very white and minimalist, with little splashes of color throughout (usually in the decor).

In addition to the six bedrooms, the open concept house boasts seven full, and one half, bathroom, with a brand-new kitchen and custom furniture throughout the house.

There is also a built-in gym with wide-open windows that feature unique views of the landscape, which has been impeccably maintained.

The home’s photos also feature pictures of Shakira’s office, which display all of her various musical and artistic accolades.

Finally, there is also an Olympic-sized outdoor pool with a custom deck for the home’s guests to enjoy.

Originally, she purchased the property for about $3 million, with her partner, Gerard Pique.

Then came the drama of trying to sell it: in 2013, she initially listed the property for sale for nearly $15 million. However, when her realtor — who allegedly had ties to Colombian drug cartels — failed to get the home sold, she dropped the home’s price to $12 million before taking it off the market completely.

When her realtor’s alleged ties to the drug cartels came to light, she quickly changed realtors. The new realtor then listed her home for rent, which she maintained for more than five years after the drama of the realtors first began.

Shakira recently made the cover of Billboard Magazine, where the former Voice judge shared her struggles about being taken seriously as a pop star in Colombia. At the time she started, she said, there was no social media, so in order to get the word out about her music, she had to go from station to station in Colombia, which was a very hostile environment for women back then.

Additionally, she said she couldn’t get people to believe in her brand of pop-rock, but eventually, she found herself in “three countries in three days” on the road to success.

The mom-of-two is currently promoting two singles she recorded with rising star Maluma, called “Chantaje” and “Trap.” Of the rising Colombian star, Shakira said that she had “instant professional chemistry” with him, and even without a bilingual remix, managed to drive the songs to the top of the Billboard Latin charts.