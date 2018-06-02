Khloe Kardashian Praises Kanye West’s New Album After Tristan Thompson Diss

Khloe Kardashian is revealing her opinion about her brother-in-law Kanye West’s new album, Ye, just days after it was revealed that West had referenced her boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal in one of his songs.

According to a June 2 report by E! Online, Khloe Kardashian took to her social media account on Saturday to reveal what she thinks of the new Kanye West album, and she’s totally digging it.

Kardashian tweeted to her millions of followers on Saturday morning, and made her opinion pretty clear, posting just the world Ye, the name of Kanye’s new album, and three fire emojis to go along with it. It seems Khloe very much approves of the new batch of songs, including the one where West sings about Tristan’s cheating scandal.

“All these THOTS on Christian Mingle / Almost what got Tristan single / If you don’t ball like him or Kobe / Guarantee that b—- gon’ leave you,” Kanye sings in one track off of the new album.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Tristan Thompson was “furious” when he learned that Kanye West referenced his cheating scandal in the song.

“Tristan’s not taking Kanye’s diss well. He’s furious that Kanye would do him that way. He feels betrayed by Kanye — he thought they were friends, so it hurts. Kanye’s saying he’s all about the love, but he’s taking cheap shots at Tristan, and even worse, he did it on the night of Tristan’s first game in the NBA finals,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

As many fans will remember, Tristan Thompson was busted cheating on Khloe Kardashian back in April. Photos and video of the NBA player kissing and touching multiple other women surfaced online just days before Khloe gave birth to the couple’s daughter, True. The cheating scandal blew up online and left fans in shock.

Although many believed that Khloe Kardashian would dump her cheating boyfriend after the scandal, she decided to stay in Cleveland with Tristan and attempted to work things out. The two have been spotted on lunch dates and heading to the movies together in Ohio. However, the couple are soon planning to move back to L.A. for the summer, and Tristan will have to face not only Khloe’s famous family, but Kanye West as well, which means things could ugly if Thompson’s not over the diss track by the time they reconnect.

Neither Khloe Kardashian nor Tristan Thompson has spoken out about the cheating scandal in public.