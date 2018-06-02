Bella Hadid And The Weeknd Enjoy Romantic Paris Date, Complete With Rosé And Roses

Hadid and The Weeknd were seen taking in the City of Lights.

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd reconnected in Paris, and their outing pretty much confirmed that their romance is currently back on. According to recent reports, the model and the singer were spotted acting very much like a couple in the City of Lights. However, there could be trouble on the horizon if the pair can’t get on the same page.

On Saturday, E! News shared a photo of Bella Hadid, 21, and The Weeknd, 28, enjoying a casual stroll down a Parisian street. Bella had a slight smile on her face and was gazing into the eyes of her companion, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye. The Weeknd had his arm casually draped over Bella’s shoulders.

An eyewitness said that the couple spent an entire day playing tourist in Paris. They took in the sights on foot, and their stops included the A La Cloche D’or restaurant and the Blueberry Cafe. At the latter location, the couple reportedly “sat outside and had a long conversation.” Bella Hadid kicked back and relaxed by sipping rosé and smoking a cigarette, and she and The Weeknd left the cafe in high spirits. Their afternoon ended with The Weeknd trying to impress his date with a sweet romantic gesture.

“He stopped on a street corner to buy her roses, which he carried around the city,” the couple’s watchful tail revealed.

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd’s perfect day came to a close at Sardegna a Tavola. They enjoyed a romantic dinner at the eatery, where they were spotted “giggling” and looking “so happy together.”

The pop culture power couple previously dated for about a year before deciding to call it quits in 2016. They were later forced to share the stage at the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, where the above photo was snapped.

As reported by Us Weekly, Bella proved that she and her ex were on good terms by praising his performance after they rocked the runway together, but their forced encounter didn’t lead to a reconciliation. Instead, The Weeknd began dating singer Selena Gomez a few weeks after the show.

As reported by Cosmopolitan, the “Starboy” singer’s rebound choice created an awkward situation for Bella because her sister, Gigi, was good friends with Selena.

Luckily for The Weeknd, it looks like Bella Hadid has forgiven him for putting her in that difficult position. However, the couple could be headed for splitsville again if they both still desire something different from their relationship. According to one insider, Bella has always wanted to be in a committed, monogamous relationship with The Weeknd, but he would prefer not to be exclusive. Another source said that the couple’s busy schedules also played a role in their 2016 breakup, and it’s unlikely that the in-demand stars’ careers will slow down anytime soon.

However, the lovebirds have already found time to meet up at Coachella and the Cannes Film Festival, so perhaps they’re both completely committed to their relationship this time around.