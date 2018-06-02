Forget Barbies and coloring books, when you’re the daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, only haute couture will do.

North West turns 5-years-old in just a couple of weeks but she’s already being lavished with gifts that cost more than most people’s mortgage. Kardashian shared a video on her Instagram Stories on Friday of baby North receiving a $750 Alexander Wang handbag from the designer. The tote, a leopard print shoulder bag, was accompanied by a handwritten note from Wang, wishing North a happy birthday and explaining every little girl needed a bit of sparkle in her life.

Kardashian also showed off another crystal-adorned clutch, assumedly also from Wang, thanking the designer for the generous gifts and admitting she might have to steal them from her tiny tot.

“Oh my God, North is the luckiest girl in the world,” Kim said. “Who gets like this bag from Alexander Wang? I wanna steal it. Alex, thank you so much. I might steal this.”

This is far from the first time that North has been the muse of a famous, luxury brand. When she was just a year old, the tiny fashion maven was gifted a custom-made jacket matching her mother’s crafted by French fashion designer Olivier Rousteing, the creative director of Balmain and a close friend of the Kardashian family. She’s also been known to model fur coats that cost northwards of $3,000 and Charlotte Olympia flats that typically run for $300.

Of course, North regularly dons pieces from her dad’s collection including some covetable Yeezy’s and plenty of fur jackets but she’s also rocked Saint Laurent, Balmain, and plenty of other A-list designers. In fact, according to a Life & Style report, the toddler has a wardrobe that’s worth nearly $1 million and filled with things like Herme’s handbags, Givenchy dresses, jewel-encrusted Balmain, and Oscar de la Renta. The magazine has also claimed that North, or Nori as we all call her, also enjoys the benefits of having her own glam squad, which includes a wardrobe stylist, hairstylist, and manicurist that costs roughly $5,000 a week to employ. Of course, she is one of the most highly-photographed celebrity kids out there right now, and with a fashion designer for a dad and a social media maven for a mom, it makes sense the young tot must always keep things fresh.

Nori, if you ever decide to have a closet sale, just let us know.