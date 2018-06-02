Brooke Burke Rocks Tiny Bikini, Hot ‘Revenge Body’ Amid Divorce

The gorgeous 46-year-old mom of four proves looking good is the best revenge.

Fitness expert Brooke Burke flaunted her smoking-hot bikini body on Instagram as she muddles through her second divorce, this time from former Baywatch star David Charvet.

Judging by her rippling abs, gleeful smile, and sleek physique, it’s hard to tell that the 46-year-old mom of four is going through some personal turmoil right now. Burke surprised fans in April 2018 when she revealed she had filed for divorce after seven years of marriage to Charvet, her second husband.

On her personal blog Modern Mom, Brooke called the divorce “a necessary decision” for her entire family but didn’t offer any details of the split. The brunette beauty underscored that there was no scandal that fueled the split (presumably meaning there was no cheating).

Divorce Was ‘Necessary Decision’

Burke added that she and Charvet will still remain a family because of the two children she has with David. Brooke has two other children from her first marriage to Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Garth Fisher.

“I believe this is a necessary decision for my entire family unit,” Burke wrote on Modern Mom. “There was nothing sensational that caused this divorce and nothing scandalous will surface, please believe that we are just finding new ways to remain a loving family.”

As it is, many of Brooke’s fans wondered why the couple stayed married as long as they did. Burke, a former host of Dancing With the Stars, was the primary breadwinner who regularly taught exercise classes in Malibu, California. By all appearances, David was an unemployed actor.

Brooke is also a spokesmodel for various fitness brands and does regular TV appearances while juggling her hectic life as a hands-on mom of four.

Throughout it all, Brooke has maintained the sizzling bikini body that brought her fame and fortune in the first place.

Burke said her anti-aging fitness secrets are regular workouts and a Mediterranean-style diet that emphasizes healthy fats such as olive oil and avocados, vegetables, lean proteins, beans, and nuts.

Exercise Is Her ‘Antidepressant’

Brooke said she thinks her body is better now, at age 46, than it did during 20s. “Random munching is not a good thing, but three meals a day is not enough,” Burke told Redbook. “So I try to eat every three to four hours, and make sure I have something with me at all times, like a packet of almonds or some vegetables.”

Burke mixes up her workout routine, calling exercise her antidepressant. Brooke does yoga, calisthenics, Pilates, lifts light weights, teaches dance classes, and does indoor spinning workouts.