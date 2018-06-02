Demi Lovato is living her best life on her “Tell Me You Love Me” tour.

The singer, who just released a new track with Christina Aguilera and performed at the Billboard Music Awards, is back to the grind, performing to sold-out crowds across the country and giving us plenty to thirst over. Case in point: a sultry moment the singer shared with her dancer on-stage that’s sparked dating rumors already.

Lovato has been open about her relationship status recently, admitting she’s enjoying playing the field and exploring her sexuality. After breaking up with longtime beau Wilmer Valderrama in 2016, Lovato has been linked to plenty of famous faces. According to Bustle, the star reportedly had a fling with UFC fighter Luke Rockhold before breaking things off and dating MMA fighter Guilherme “Bomba” Vasconcelos in 2017. That relationship supposedly ended six months later and Lovato has been playing the field ever since, making fans swoon over her chemistry with music video co-star and Grey’s Anatomy actor Jesse Williams — the two are just friends guys — and hooking up with Kehlani on stage.

Last year, the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer was brutally honest about her personal life in her YouTube documentary, Simply Complicated. After sharing about her struggle to stay sober and her mental illness — the star voluntarily checked herself into a rehab center after her team staged an intervention — Lovato got real about her relationship status admitting she had dated both men and women and clarifying that she didn’t see gender when establishing a romantic connection with someone. In fact, during the shooting of the documentary, Lovato was filmed chatting up both men and women following her break-up with Valderrama and saying she was happy to be single because it gave her time to find herself and define her goals in life.

Which brings us back to the quick peck the singer shared with one of her tour dancers, Scott Myrick just a few nights ago. The two were performing on stage with Lovato crooning her hit “Lonely” on an oversized platform bed. Myrick and a fellow dancer were shirtless and had done enough grinding and gyrating to get the crowd appropriately thirsty before Lovato caressed Myrick’s face and gave him a quick smooch. The two enjoyed a quick laugh afterward so it looks like the singer was just being playful and giving her fans some PG entertainment but still, it’s nice to see a young woman completely confident in her sexuality and not afraid to express herself despite the spotlight and pressures heaped upon her.

Keep doing your thing Demi.