Evelyn Lozada Sues Ex-Publicist For Allegedly Spreading Lies About Chad Johnson Altercation, Per ‘BET’

'Basketball Wives LA' star, Evelyn Lozada is suing Danika Berry for spreading lies about Lozada having an affair and being the aggressor in a domestic violence dispute with her ex-husband, Chad Johnson.

Evelyn Lozada, the controversial star of Basketball Wives LA, has sued her former publicist, Danika Berry, after she claimed that Berry had defamed her by spreading lies so that her BBWLA co-stars would accuse her of domestic abuse in front of millions of viewers on the national television show, according to BET.

It was reported that Lozada filed a lawsuit against Berry over comments that she made about the reality star and her ex-husband, Chad Johnson, who Lozada accused of physically abusing her during an altercation while the couple was married, according to The Blast.

Johnson, a retired Miami Dolphins star, was arrested for allegedly assaulting Lozada back in 2012. The NFL player was arrested only one month and one week after the couple was married in August 12, 2012.

Two days after his arrest, on August 4, 2012, Lozada promptly filed the paperwork for a divorce. In September of 2012, Johnson entered a plea of “no contest” to a misdemeanor of domestic battery, according to the Daily Mail. By doing so, Johnson was able to avoid jail time.

After the altercation that ultimately led to Lozada’s divorce from Chad Johnson, Evelyn has been a vocal activist against domestic violence and working with victims who have been subjected to domestic abuse.

Currently, Lozada made the claim that after having a disagreement with Berry, the ex-publicist allegedly told a reporter that Lozada engaged in intercourse with a prominent music mogul from New Orleans while Evelyn was still a married woman.

In February of 2018, the claim of Evelyn’s adultery was published on The Shade Room. Lozada adamantly denied the claims of an affair and sent Danika Berry a cease and desist letter from her lawyer.

After this incident, Lozada said that Danika defamed her to several people who resided within the entertainment industry.

Basketball Wives LA star, Tami Roman, was told by Berry that Lozada was the aggressor in the controversial domestic violence dispute that she had with Johnson, according to legal documents.

The court documents also stated that Berry repeated the same claims to a third party, which Lozada calls “reckless disregard” for the statement’s truth.

“Berry made the statement to Roman with the intent of having her accuse Lozada of domestic violence on national television during a broadcast of Basketball Wives.”

The documents reported that Lozada is suing for unspecified damages “in excess of $15,000, exclusive of costs, interest, and attorney’s fees,” according to the Daily Mail.

A representative for Danika Berry told The Blast that she has “no knowledge of the lawsuit or the allegations within it. She is not a viewer of the show and is not aware of any storylines.”

Glow ✨✨ A post shared by Evelyn Lozada (@evelynlozada) on Mar 15, 2018 at 6:59pm PDT

Tami Roman and Evelyn Lozada have been feuding since Roman’s arrival on the hit series. Following the airing of Season 7, Episode 3 of Basketball Wives LA, Evelyn refuted Tami’s previous comments about Evelyn sleeping with her ex-husband, former NFL star Kenny Anderson, while they were still married. Lozada said that Roman filed for divorce in 1998 and she “messed with dude” one year later in 1999.

Lozada took to Twitter and threw some insults at her cast mates after a couple of arguments that occurred due to ongoing issues. The Livin’ Lozada star called out Tami in her tweets for allegedly lying about the timeline of events, according to the International Business Times.

On the show, in Tami’s confessional, she claimed that Evelyn should have known that she could have contacted her if she had personal issues that she needed to settle. However, Lozada called Roman dishonest and exclaimed, “LIES!!!!!!!!! Call you?!!!!! You sat up there and tried to play me.”

Evelyn continued on by retweeting a post from a fan who shared a text message of Lozada’s co-star, Jackie Christie, accusing Tami of being jealous of Evelyn’s leaps in personal growth compared to previous seasons of the series.