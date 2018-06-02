Meghan Markle’s Ex-Husband Trevor Engelson Engaged Just Weeks After She Joins Royal Family

The low-key announcement was made on Instagram.

Just weeks after his ex-wife Meghan Markle tied the knot with Prince Harry, Trevor Engelson is engaged to his girlfriend of three years, Tracey Kurland.

The film producer proposed to Kurland at the end of May. The couple shared a photo to his private Instagram on Friday, June 1 according to Us Weekly. The twosome became engaged in Napa, California. He posted a sweet photo of the couple smiling, with Kurland’s left hand resting on his shoulder showing off her diamond ring. Engleson captioned the pic, “Luckiest guy I know! Get ready to party!”

Engelson and the former Suits star were wed for two years before divorcing. Markle and her ex-were wed at the Jamaica Inn in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, in September 2011. Markle and Engelson began dating in 2004.

Trevor and Meghan lived in Los Angeles together during the beginning of their marriage, but she soon made the move to Toronto to shoot her USA series Suits. Andrew Morton, who penned a book about Markle titled “Meghan: A Hollywood Princess” painted an unhappy portrait of the couple’s marriage just after Meghan made the move to Canada, where she was scheduled to film for several months out of the year.

“As Toronto was becoming more her home than LA, the dynamics in their relationship subtly altered. She was her own woman now, earning a steady income, making new friends on set and off, no longer dependent on her husband’s connections,” Andrew Morton penned. A source noted that the couple struggled to keep their marriage together despite the distance between them, reported The Daily Mail. “They really battled with long distances. Trevor was based in LA while Meghan was in Toronto, a five-hour flight away. It was a very difficult way to start married life.”

Dominic Lipinski / Getty Images

“The split with Meghan hit Trevor pretty hard. He went through a rough time during the breakup and that was only made worse when Meghan got together with Harry last year,” a source close to the couple told The Sun. “He had to re-live it all again — this time in public. It wasn’t the most amicable of divorces and there were hurt feelings on both sides. Now he has bounced back and things are looking great for him.”

“He has a new woman in his life and his career is going from strength to strength,” the source concluded.

Markle and Prince Harry wed on May 19 at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. The couple became engaged in November 2017.