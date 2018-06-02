Kourtney Kardashian Reportedly Feels Bad For Sofia Richie After Scott Disick Was Caught With Another Woman

Kourtney Kardashian is reportedly feeling bad for Sofia Richie after Scott Disick was spotted getting cozy with a mystery woman earlier this week.

According to a June 2 report by Hollywood Life, Kourtney Kardashian feels sorry for Sofia Richie, whose boyfriend, Scott Disick, is the father of Kourtney’s three children, Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3.

Sources tell the outlet that Kardashian saw the photograph of Disick engaging in PDA with they mystery woman at Kanye West’s album listening party on Thursday, and can completely relate to what Richie must be feeling.

“Kourtney has seen the pic of Scott at Kanye’s listening party and she can’t help but feel sorry for Sofia. She knows exactly how it feels to be in her position and she feels sad for her. There’s a part of her that feels vindicated too — she’s not going to say ‘I told you so’ to Sofia, but there’s a part of her that does feel that. Scott has a lot of demons and it’s clear he’ll never change. This has brought back memories of all her years dealing with Scott and his toxic behavior and Kourtney could not be more relieved that it’s not her getting embarrassed by Scott anymore. She’s so happy they are over for good,” an insider dished.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Scott Disick was reportedly “wasted” at Kanye West’s album party earlier this week, and was overheard telling the mystery woman that he was single. Disick and the woman allegedly got flirty and danced during at least two of Kanye’s songs, as Scott is seen putting his hands on the unidentified female in photos.

Meanwhile, as Scott Disick was partying with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian in Wyoming, Sofia Richie was back in California, where she went to dinner at Nobu in Malibu. Richie posted photos from her time at the establishment, revealing that she was sitting by the shore and sipping water as the sun went down. She was later seen leaving the hot spot looking unhappy as she rocked white pants and snakeskin boots.

Hollywood Life reports that Scott Disick is now begging Sofia Richie for forgiveness after his poor behavior at Kanye’s party this week, and that the couple are “still together” following a huge fight.

“He’s begging Sofia to forgive him. She hasn’t decided yet one way or another, and from what her friends are saying she isn’t ready to leave him, not yet at least,” and insider reveals.

Although Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are no longer together, Disick has remained a big part of the her family and often is seen spending time with her famous sisters as well as her mother, Kris Jenner.