Brody Jenner & Kaitlynn Carter Get Married As Family Skips Out On Wedding

Brody Jenner is a married man. The former Hills star officially said I do to his longtime girlfriend, Kaitlynn Carter, over the weekend. However, not everyone was there to celebrate Brody’s big day.

According to a June 2 report by People Magazine, Brody Jenner married Kaitlynn Carter on the island of Nihi Sumba on Saturday. The couple had a gorgeous ocean-view wedding, as Brody’s mother, Linda Thompson, and brother Brandon Jenner, were there to watch them exchange vows.

Brody and Kaitlynn had only about 50 people in attendance for the ceremony, and later spent the night dancing and celebrating their marriage. However, not all of Brody’s family members were there to celebrate with him.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Brody Jenner’s younger sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, were invited to the wedding ceremony, but completely ignored the invitation. Brody confirmed that he had not heard from his sisters as they did not RSVP to the wedding, but revealed that their presence would be missed on his big day.

“My two little sisters, we never even heard from them. They never even RSVP’d I don’t think. We sent them an invite but we just never heard anything back. Well, they’ll be missed. I would have loved to have had them there,” Brody revealed.

In addition, Brody’s own father, Caitlyn Jenner, also skipped out on the wedding. Caitlyn reportedly told Brody that she had a lucrative business that she could not get out of at the time of his wedding. Sources later told TMZ that Brody was very upset about the fact that his father would not be in attendance on his special day.

In addition, Brody Jenner reportedly didn’t invite any of the Kardashian family members. Due to Caitlyn’s divorce with Kris Jenner, Brody has no family ties to the Kardashians, but Kim allegedly expected to be invited to the nuptials.

Sources told Hollywood Life that Brody did not want any of the Kardashians at his wedding because they bring too much drama with them. In addition, Brody has been harboring a grudge against Kim Kardashian for not allowing Kaitlynn Carter to come to her wedding when she married Kanye West.

“Kim and Brody used to be very close. She expected more from him. It hurts that he snubbed her like this, but she didn’t sink to his level. She actually sent them a gift anyway, just to prove she’s the bigger person,” the insider dished.

Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter are now celebrating their marriage with the family members who attended the ceremony before heading back home to California.