Pete Davidson’s Ex Cazzie David Called ‘Hot’ By Amy Schumer, Lorde As He Moves On With Ariana Grande

'I think she'll be okay,' said Pete of his ex.

Pete Davidson’s ex-girlfriend Cazzie David was called “hot” by several big-name stars as her ex, a Saturday Night Live star, moved on into a new relationship with singer Ariana Grande.

Cazzie posted a photo to her Instagram after disappearing from social media following her split with Davidson, quipping “Been in Africa, what’d I miss??” The writer and actress split with the SNL star after two years together.

Several of Cazzie’s celebrity friends showed their support on the social media site for the daughter of legendary comedian Larry David.

“You’re Amal,” Amy Schumer wrote, saying that Cazzie looked like Amal Clooney in her safari-themed photo. “You’re so hot omg,” Lorde also wrote while Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s daughter Tallulah joked, “Like is this the new [background] of my phone.”

Davidson confirmed his split from David in an interview for Complex‘s Open Late with Peter Rosenberg. “We’re not together anymore. She’ll be great and she’ll be fine. I think she’ll be okay.”

Davidson confirmed his relationship with Grande with several Instagram pics after she split from rapper Mac Miller, whom she dated on and off for two years.

On Wednesday, he made their relationship Instagram-official by posting a photo of himself and Grande posing in Harry Potter wizard robes, stating “The chamber of secrets has been opened.”

Also over Memorial Day Weekend, the couple roasted marshmallows together. Grande also posted a photo of her new boyfriend kissing her forehead, stating “I thought u into my life. Woah! look at my mind.”

The couple, both 24, have achieved a lot in their young lives. Ariana began her career in theater as a young teenager, moving on to the Nickelodeon shows Victorious and Sam and Cat before embarking on a full-time singing career.

Davidson was the youngest cast member ever hired to Saturday Night Live at the age of 20. His quick wit and on-spot timing have scored him the rank of featured player, a move up from the supporting role he had in his first couple of years on the show.

Cosmopolitan noted that the couple also has other, more tragic things in common. They have both experienced unspeakable tragedy. Davidson’s father, a New York City firefighter, was killed during the 9/11 attacks when Pete was very young. Just last year, a terrorist bombed an arena in Manchester, England where Ariana had performed a concert. Twenty-two of her fans were killed, and hundreds were injured.

Grande has a new song titled “No Tears Left to Cry.” Pete is currently on hiatus as Saturday Night Live just wrapped its 43rd season.