Jenelle Evans Set To Sit Down With Dr. Drew For Special ‘Teen Mom 2’ Filming

Jenelle Evans is officially being filmed again for Teen Mom 2. The reality star was rumored to be on thin ice with MTV after she made demands about filming, and even refused to attend the most recent reunion. However, it seems that she’s going to sit down for an interview with Dr. Drew Pinsky this weekend in her home state of North Carolina.

According to a June 1 report by Radar Online, Jenelle Evans refused to attend the Teen Mom 2 reunion in New York last month. Evans was reportedly angry when MTV wouldn’t pay for her husband, David Eason, to travel to the reunion with her, and claimed that she wouldn’t go without him.

As many fans will remember, David Eason was fired from Teen Mom 2 earlier this year after making homophobic comments on social media. MTV decided to cut all ties with David when he refused to apologize for his words. Since then the relationship between the network and Jenelle Evans has reportedly been rocky, and there have allegedly been talks of firing her.

Sources tell the outlet that despite the fact that Jenelle “threw a temper tantrum” about filming the reunion, MTV is giving her special treatment by flying Dr. Drew to North Carolina to film an interview with her, that will likely air during the reunion special. Usually if a member of the cast doesn’t attend the reuion filming the will video chat their interview. However, it seems MTV may be making an exception for Evans.

“MTV arranged for Jenelle to film with just Dr. Drew in North Carolina after she threw a temper tantrum and refused to face the other girls without David. She is scheduled to film on Sunday, but David can’t be anywhere near filming. So either he has to leave the house or Jenelle will have to go somewhere else to film,” an insider dished.

MTV recently fired David Eason and Farrah Abraham from the Teen Mom franchise, so it isn’t crazy to think that they may also terminate their working relationship with Jenelle Evans. However, if Jenelle gets fired, her mother, Barbara Evans and son Jace will also seemingly be removed from the show. Jenelle’s story brings a lot of drama to the reality series, but her antics and behavior have allegedly gotten to be a bit over the top for the network.

Jenelle Evans’ future with Teen Mom 2 reportedly still remains in jeopardy, but it seems that the network isn’t ready to pull the plug on Jenelle just yet.