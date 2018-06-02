Nikki Bella Shows Off Insane Abs In Promotional Photo For ‘Total Bellas’

If there’s one thing that Nikki Bella is not lacking, it’s confidence.

As the Inquistr reported a few days ago, the 34-year-old beauty showed off her amazing body in a skimpy blue string bikini with a see-through white sarong. The photos were taken when the Total Divas star was vacationing in Miami with fellow WWE divas and Total Divas co-stars Paige, Lana, and Nia Jax.

And yesterday, Bella took to her popular Instagram account once again to show off her tanned and toned body. In the new teaser photo for their hit show, Nikki and her twin sister, Brie, both appear at a Raw 25 event. Nikki looks absolutely flawless in red underwear-like bottoms and a sports bra that reads “fearless.” She completes the look with knee-night black socks and a backwards hat.

To her left stands twin sister Brie Bella, who is wearing a less revealing outfit in black leggings and a black shirt that reads “Brie Mode Activated.” She completes her look with a flannel shirt tied around her waist and a pair of black boots. Thus far, the photo has gained a ton of attention with 203,000 likes as well as 770 comments.

Many fans let the twins know how amazing they look in the latest photo while countless other fans simply commented with flame and heart-eyes emojis.

“I love u the Bella twins I’m your biggest fan.”

“You guys are the cutest! Love it so much,” another fan wrote.

Countless other fans used the platform to comment on Nikki’s on-again off-again relationship with fellow WWE star, John Cena. A few fans commented about how they thought that their breakup was staged, while other fans were happy to hear that Nikki and John are working on things.

“So happy you and @johncena are working on things!!! Love you guys together.”

“I am not going to say the break up was fake but i do understand why people things it was,” another fan wrote.

As the Inquisitr shared yesterday, there was a report that Nikki and former fiance John Cena broke off wedding plans just three weeks before their wedding as a “publicity stunt.”

WWE Hall Of Fame A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on Apr 7, 2018 at 9:32am PDT

“John and Nikki live in the overly scripted and dramatic world of World Wrestling Entertainment, so they’re both well practiced in the rehearsed world of reality TV,” the magazine shared.

They went on to say that the couple’s breakup was a publicity stunt to boost ratings for the eighth season of Bella’s E! reality series Total Bellas.

Total Bellas airs on Sundays on E!